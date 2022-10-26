Russia rehearses response to nuclear attack amid tensions over ‘dirty bomb’ claim | World

Russia rehearsed its response to a nuclear attack on Wednesday in an exercise that involved nuclear submarines, strategic bombers and ballistic missiles at a time when tensions are running high over a “dirty bomb” allegation Moscow has made against Russia. Ukraine.

Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘dirty bomb’ plans, says global conflict risks high

Western countries say Russia may plan ‘dirty bomb’ pretext

Russian President Vladimir Putin remotely watched the annual exercise, called “Grom” or “Thunder”, which uses test launches to put Moscow’s nuclear forces to the test in a show of force designed to deter and intimidate enemies. said tests of nuclear-capable cruise and ballistic missile launches were successful. Putin said, according to the RIA news agency, that the potential for conflict in the world and in the region remains high.

The Pentagon said a day earlier that Russia had notified its intention to carry out the exercises at a time when NATO is rehearsing its own use of European-based US nuclear bombs in its annual “Steadfast Noon” war games. The nuclear demonstration is sensitive because Russia is under pullback in Ukraine and has accused Ukraine of planning to detonate a “dirty bomb” with radioactive material. Kiev and the West say there is no evidence for the claim and that the warning appears intended to increase tension around the war in Ukraine or serve as justification for some sort of escalation on the Russian battlefield.

Western officials have expressed fears that Moscow might be tempted to use a low-yield “tactical” nuclear weapon in Ukraine to try to force Kiev to surrender at a time when Ukrainian forces are advancing inside the Russian-occupied Kherson province. threatening a major defeat for Moscow.

US President Joe Biden warned Moscow on Tuesday that such a move would be an “incredibly serious mistake.” Putin, who will chair a Security Council meeting later on Wednesday, warned that Russia has the right to defend its own territory using any weapon in its arsenal, which includes the world’s largest nuclear stockpile, but did not specifically speak of tactical nuclear weapons.

Russian officials have said Moscow’s protective nuclear umbrella has been extended to four Ukrainian regions that Putin says he has annexed, a move not recognized by Kiev or the West, while stressing a desire to avoid nuclear conflict. Russia released its “dirty bomb” allegations to the UN Security Council, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe by video, conveying Moscow’s concern over what he called “potential provocations” by Kiev. involving a “dirty bomb”, Shoigu’s ministry said.