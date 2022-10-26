SAFs could be up to 40% of teams in Serie A in 2023

The second edition of the Brasileiro after the creation of the SAF Law, of August 2021, can have up to 40% of clubs participating in Sociedade Anônimas de Futebol. Currently, the 2023 Series A already has three participants who have joined the model: Botafogo and América-MG, both already mathematically free of any risk of relegation, and Cruzeiro, champion of Series B.

By the end of the season, that number could reach eight. Vasco could be the fourth to be confirmed in the national elite next year, if Red Bull Bragantino, who enters the field this Wednesday, for Serie A, still doesn’t get rid of the threat of fall.

The team from Rio will face Sampaio Corrêa, in São Januário, on Thursday, looking for a victory that guarantees access with a round in advance, without depending on any other opposing result. Presence in the first division should be the starting point for the leap in quality promised by the Board and 777 Partners in the process of creating and selling the SAF.

Both Vasco and Cruzeiro must undergo a process of reformulation in the cast. It’s normal for it to happen to every team that moves up from the second division to the first division, SAF or not.

The comparison between the current squad and the one that ended last year shows that Botafogo, Coritiba, Goiás and Avaí, teams that ascended to Serie A this year, have practically equal numbers of remainders of Serie B and news for the year in the elite: 18 and 28 at alvinegro, 17 and 27 at Coxa, 15 and 27 at the Ressacada team and 19 and 32 at Esmeraldino.

What makes the difference is the amount invested in hiring these new faces and the coaching staff for the Brasileirão. No wonder, while Botafogo, with the injection of capital from the SAF and the command of Portuguese Luís Castro, fights for a spot in next year’s Libertadores, the other three still have a mathematical risk of being relegated again. In the case of Avaí, it is 96%.

Another SAF that could reach Serie A is Bahia, in very advanced conversations with Grupo City. Like Vasco, it’s up to you to go up in this round — just beat Guarani on Friday, at Fonte Nova. With guaranteed investments in hiring players and a much smaller inherited debt than those of Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Vasco, the Bahia tricolor SAF has everything to appear in the top half of the Serie A table next year.

Rooster is eighth element

Three previous Serie B SAFs, plus Grêmio, which has already confirmed their return to the elite, could put pressure never seen before on teams that are already in the top division. Usually, teams that rise from Serie B enter A in the fight not to fall again, they serve as a kind of fat for those who have been in the competition for a longer time. Of the 40 teams that played in Serie A from Serie B in the last ten years, 65% of them (26) ended up in the bottom eight.

This wave that comes strong from Serie B doesn’t choose an opponent and other SAFs can lose space. This year, after 33 rounds, Cuiabá has a 76% risk of falling to Serie B. Even Bragantino is still threatened, with 1%.

If the two teams manage to escape the fall, they will join América-MG, Botafogo, Cruzeiro, Vasco and Bahia, totaling seven SAFs in Série A in 2023. The eighth team could be Atlético-MG, which advances in prospecting interested in buy control of the company that the club from Belo Horizonte intends to create to play football.

Galo’s plans are ambitious, they are able to complete the process by the beginning of the next season, raising something close to R$ 1 billion from the sale of SAF. That and the prospect of a jump in revenues with the opening of the MRV Arena, scheduled for May next year, should keep Atlético among the strongest teams in the country.

Source: The Globe