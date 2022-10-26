Sánchez loses patience with Orlando Ribeiro and sends indirect live inside Maracanã

Santos is already starting to think about the 2023 season, as the team’s chances this year are no longer the best. Despite being a little far from the relegation zone, Peixe would have to conquer a regularity that is lacking to dream of pre-Libertadores. Furthermore, it would also be necessary to support the combination of results to participate in the G-8. Meanwhile, Alvinegro’s locker room does not live peaceful times.

With the constant change of coaches, Santos lost identity throughout 2022, even suffering from the departure of newly hired reinforcements. In addition to Leo Baptistãowho arrived in the village in the middle of last year, Ricardo Goulart left Litoral Paulista with less than a year of service. Not to mention the Orlando Ribeiro’s tactical pickswhich also displease the cast.

the midfielder Carlos Sanchezthe team’s highlight in recent seasons, suffered this year with injuries and stayed away from the main team. Despite this, the Uruguayan wanted to return to the starting lineup when he was available, which did not actually happen. On the eve of facing Flamengo, this Tuesday (25), at Maracanã, the player posted: “May God bless me if they put me to play.”

What many internet users point out is that the Uruguayan’s report is a clear dissatisfaction with Orlando Ribeiro’s lineups. The coach should face a short-lived opponent soon, in Rio de Janeiro. Despite the possible use of some holders, Dorival Júnior should select a mixed team, thinking about the Libertadores final. The big decision, which is worth the title of America, will have a special coverage by Star+, which will dedicate the whole day to broadcast the confrontation with Athletico-PR.