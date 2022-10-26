Sandra Bullock puts ranch in California up for sale for R$ 30 million | famous houses

Sandra Bullock has put yet another of her properties up for sale: this time, a ranch located at the foot of Palomar Mountain in Valley Center, California. The actress is asking for the value of US$ 6 million for the mansion, which corresponds to approximately R$ 30.9 million at the current price.

— Photo: Smart Realty West

Living room with fireplace — Photo: Smart Realty West

One of the bedrooms in the main house — Photo: Smart Realty West

Dining room — Photo: Smart Realty West

Rustic style kitchen — Photo: Smart Realty West

The 36-hectare property, which has earned the nickname “Fazenda”, is surrounded by eucalyptus trees, avocado trees and roses. Also, the outside area of ​​the ranch has a saltwater pool and spa, as well as a beautiful view of the mountains and hills.

The property also has a patio with a fountain — Photo: Smart Realty West

Outdoor area — Photo: Smart Realty West

Chicken coop — Photo: Smart Realty West

With about 551 m², the main house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a living room with a fireplace. In addition, the property has a guest house with three bedrooms, a gazebo, a workshop and even a chicken coop.

