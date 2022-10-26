Sasha Meneghel’s husband surprises followers by revealing vote: “Free to be a Christian”

This week, João Figueiredo, husband of Sasha Meneghel, was questioned by followers about his political stance. Through his stories on Instagram, João declared that he does not vote for Bolsonaro, but for Lula.

“Being a Christian and voting for the left, how can you?”, asked a follower in João’s question box on Instagram. The son-in-law of Rainha dos Baixinhos made a point of explaining his vote for Lula.

“I didn’t open the box to talk about it, but this represents for me one of the biggest problems of Bolsonarism in Brazil: Bolsonaro’s association with Jesus, association of faith with mandatory devotion to Bolsonaro,” João began.

The gospel singer even told Christians that they do not vote for Bolsonaro and “do not support the atrocities of this current government”. “You are free to vote for whoever you want and you are free to be a Christian and love Jesus, and not support Bolsonaro, okay?”, he finished, writing “Day 30 is 13” in the videos’ caption.

