Scarlett Johansson is named Best Hero at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Awards will take place this Sunday night (5) and are presented by Vanessa Hudgens

On Sunday night (5th), the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, which awards the best movies, series and TV shows of the last year. In this year, Scarlett Johansson was consecrated the Best Heroine after winning a fierce dispute against great names in fiction.

In his last work as Black Widowthe actress from Marvel Studios debunked Daniel Craigwho competed for “007 – No Time to Die”; Oscar Isaacfor “Moon Knight”; Simu Liu, for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”; and Tom Hollandfor “Spider-Man: No Return Home”

Set between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Black Widow” focuses on the “unfinished business” of Natasha Romanoff (johansson), involving her past before being recruited to work at SHIELD The espionage plot shows the heroine confronting the darkest parts of her profession, when a dangerous conspiracy arises that connects her again with her life in the KGB.

Pursued by former enemies, she rescues some relationships she broke when she became an Avenger and discovers that there are still women being trained to become Black Widows. With the help of the family, made up of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina (Rachel Weisz) and AlexeiO red guardian (David Harbor), it will try to bring down the organization.

“Black Widow” is available in the Disney+ catalog.

