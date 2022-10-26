see amazing photos of today’s phenomenon around the world

The second and final solar eclipse of 2022 enchanted observers around the world on Tuesday morning (25).

It was a partial eclipse – that is, the Sun was not 100% covered by the Moon –, which yielded spectacular images.

It started at 5:58 am, when the Moon began to cross the Sun’s path, and ended at 10:01 am. At the apex and from the best observation point, our star was blocked 82%.

Observers could see the sky get darker and more colorful, and the Sun gradually “bite” by our satellite – until it takes on a shape that even resembles a crescent moon.

The phenomenon has been observed in almost all of Europe, in part of Russia, in North Africa, in the Middle East, in Southeast Asia, in India and in a small part of Greenland.

Unfortunately, it was not visible from Brazil — but for that we have the internet. In addition to transmissions live from some observatories, social networks were flooded with beautiful images from different countries in the northern hemisphere.

See some of the most incredible, including planes passing in front for a beautiful effect:

Alsace, France

London, United Kingdom

Wassenaar, Netherlands

Tromso, Norway

Srinagar, India

Hyderabad, India

berlin, germany

WolfurtAustria