See how much it costs to spend New Year’s Eve at Hulk’s luxury hotel in Paraba

photo: Divulgao/Ba'Ra Hotel Ba'Ra Hotel, owned by Atltico Hulk forward, R$80 million project A R$ 80 million venture carried out by striker Hulk, the Ba'Ra hotel, in Joo Pessoa, already has a defined New Year's Eve program. Opened in October this year, the hotel is located on the edge of Praia do Cabo Branco, in the capital of Paraíba. Hulk's development, Ba'Ra Hotel is located on the edge of Praia do Cabo Branco, in Joo Pessoa – photo: Divulgao/Ba'Ra Hotel

In the period from December 29 to January 1, the daily rate (two people) for the Classic room at the hotel is R$ 3,718.12. The total comes out to R$ 11,154.36.

Already the daily Premium apartment of R$ 7,259.12, with a total of R$ 21,778.59. The numbers were collected by the Metropole website.

The hotel project was the result of a partnership between Hulk, Construtora Massai, Florense Paraba and Hofmann Station. The property has 123 units, four suites of two different sizes and 119 apartments from 22 to 36m².

“Ba’Ra is an incredible undertaking. I am very proud to be a part of it. Nothing makes more sense than investing in my Paraba, a land that I love with passion, and bringing jobs and hospitality of the best quality”, declared Hulk, in the presentation from the project.

