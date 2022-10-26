see how the game went

On Haaland’s return to Signal Iduna Park, the Norwegian even tried, but ran into a good match from Borussia Dortmund’s defense line, especially captain Hummels and goalkeeper Kobel, who had the mission to avoid a new law for the former on the ground. German. Result: 0-0, with the home team being more dangerous than the Citizens for most of the two halves. Despite the improvement of the English in the second stage, it was not enough to beat the Germans, supported by 80 thousand fans, in addition to the traditional Yellow Wall.

With the result, the scenario did not change much for City, which kept the first place and the place assured in the knockout stage. The result already guaranteed Borussia in the next phase of the Champions League, since in the direct duel against Sevilla, the first tiebreaker, Dortmund has a win and a draw. The last round of group G will only be to fulfill the table.

best of the game – Kobel

Possible opponent of Brazil in the World Cup with the injury of the holder Yann Sommer, the Swiss goalkeeper guaranteed the result and the classification of Dortmund when defending the penalty kick by Mahrez, at 13 of the second stage. He still worked well to stop Álvarez and Foden also in the second half.

Worst of the game – Mahrez

After a penalty suffered by himself, the Algerian missed his second penalty in the Champions League (he had already wasted a penalty against Copenhagen, in a duel that ended 0-0). Four points left on the way by shirt 26 in the group stage.

Dortmund game

Coach Edin Terzic bet on quick transitions, counting on the speed of the duo Moukoko and Adeyemi, which gave the Citizens’ defense trio a lot of work in the first stage. The only thing missing was more finishing touches to Ortega’s goal, substitute for the Brazilian Ederson.

Manchester City game

City played Guardiola-style play, with superior ball possession and patience to try to find spaces. The initial formation indicated a formation with three defenders and two midfielders. But the mixed team didn’t show much chemistry, and if they had possession of the ball, they lacked effectiveness. Even with the improvement in the second half, it wasn’t enough to beat goalkeeper Kobel.

Arbitration

The Italian refereeing team led by Davide Massa had just one big wrong decision, not scoring the ball in the hand of defender Schlotterbeck, which would be a dangerous foul at the entrance of the area in favor of City in the 40th minute of the first half. Enre Can’s penalty on Mahrez was not even claimed by the German club’s players. Overall, regular refereeing in Dortmund.

decisive moment

Enre Can’s penalty on Mahrez in the 10th minute of the second half seemed to define the rest of the game, but goalkeeper Kobel hit the corner and kept the score at 0-0.