Selena Gomez: Original Documentary Cut Had an Hour More

Selena Gomez gave more details of his new documentary to Vanity Fair magazine. According to the artist, this is the most confessional project of her career to date and it started only as a filming of the tour “revival“. O “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” features an unflinching look at the pop star’s mental health journey and will be released by Apple TV+ on the 4th of November.

The film was directed by Alek Keshishianknown for the iconic documentary “In Bed With Madonna“. Selena was introduced to him during the recording of the music video “Hands to Myself” in 2015. “I watched it seven times. It is a true work of art. It’s not just ‘here I’m on tour and I’m going through stuff’. It was a glimpse into someone’s life, and it had respect and love and empathy, and nothing was sugary.,” Selena said of the Queen of Pop movie. She continues: “I knew that if I was going to make a documentary, I wanted Alek to direct it.”.

The director imposed a condition to lead the project: Unlimited access to Selena’s life. And so it was done. “She never wanted to go into the editing room. She never micromanaged anything about this movie”, declared Keshishian to VF. When he showed an original cut of two and a half hours of the movie, both agreed that it would not be the final version. She asked backers and Apple TV for more time for the director to finish the project. About nine months later, Gomez watched the near-final edit and said, “is what needs to be said“.

With the final edit of one hour and thirty five minutesthe director guarantees that he has material to make a film with ten hours long, although that was not its objective. The motto of the documentary is the singer’s journey in relation to her mental health, whose problems were mainly based on events from her past. Much of the film deals with Selena’s life before stardom, achieved on TV shows such as Barney and Wizards of Waverly Place.

“As nervous as I am about releasing something so personal, in my heart I know now is the time. I hope that by sharing my experiences and struggles, I will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And hope that things can and will get better.”

Check out the trailer: