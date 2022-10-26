Smartphone realme C30s finally announced for the Brazilian entry market

THE really announced this Tuesday (25) the C30s model for the Brazilian market. In this sense, the model arrives for the entry-level segment of the manufacturer’s portfolio. Previously, both it and the C33 model were approved by Anatel, which already indicated that the launch would be close. This other device was even presented by the brand last week. Now, it’s the turn of the C30s, which has the promise of offering enough performance for those who are not very demanding and are looking for a cell phone for more basic tasks. Overall, it is 8.5mm thick and weighs 182g.

The back of the device has a micro textured design to prevent it from slipping out of the user’s hand. Likewise, it comes with a biometric sensor, located on the side and which is considered one of the highlights by the brand. In this sense, she says that the unlocking can be done by the smartphone owner in 0.58s. Inside, it comes with a Unisoc SC9863A processor, as well as 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, but the manufacturer has not disclosed the power of the charger that will come with the Brazilian model. The panel is 6.5 inches and can achieve brightness of up to 400 nits.

As for the cameras, the product comes with an 8MP rear and a 5MP front. For those interested in buying the realme C30s, you can choose between the colors Stripe Black and stripe blue. The price, however, was not revealed by the brand. Sales will start on November 8th.

The Realme C30s is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.

