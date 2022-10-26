soap operas about technology fail at Globo

It seems that TV Globo’s audience doesn’t like soap operas that incorporate technology into their stories. “Travessia”, the current 9 pm soap opera, did not take off in the audience after two weeks of premiere and has scored lower than its predecessor, “Pantanal”.

Glória Perez’s plot revolves around what a deepfake is — a montage produced using artificial intelligence, whether in the form of images, audios or videos, which is difficult to identify with the naked eye and spreads quickly. Brisa (Lucy Alves) is mistaken for a baby kidnapper after having a doctored photo.

But does not stop there. In the first chapter, the plot showed the construction of a “shopping mall of the future” full of technology. In the current phase of history, Guerra (Humberto Martins), influenced by Talita (Dandara Mariana), wants to build a mall in the metaverse, where all experiences are virtual.

“Travessia” recorded 19.9 rating points last Saturday, a mark below expectations and lower than all the chapters of “Pantanal”. There is still a long way to go and the telenovela can recover this initial performance, but focusing on technology does not seem to be the way out.

Check out other soap operas from the station that invested in topics related to technology and failed in the audience or received criticism.

Generation Brazil (2014)

One of the biggest disappointments of the station in the 19h range was “Geração Brasil” (2014). It was the first plot by Filipe Miguez and Izabel de Oliveira after the success of “Cheias de Charme” (2012). They bet on a modern language that didn’t hook the youngest or the oldest.

The story told the life of Jonas Marra (Murilo Benício), a Steve Jobs-style character. He created an empire in Silicon Valley, but had to retire and return to Brazil with his wife, high-tech station wagon Pamela Parker (Claudia Abreu), and daughter Megan (Isabelle Drummond). He then invested in the talent of Davi (Humberto Carrão), a digital inclusion activist.

The lines mixed English and Portuguese, which did not go down well. It is to this day the smallest audience of the band. The authors Filipe Miguez and Izabel de Oliveira did not sign a project together on TV again.

“Geração Brasil” is the biggest failure of the 7 pm time Image: Reproduction/Geração Brasil/Gshow

Modern Times (2010)

Have you ever thought of Antonio Fagundes dialoguing with a robot? This happened in “Modern Times”. The first soap opera by author Bosco Brasil on the station was aomedia centered on the man-machine relationship and full of technological devices. O futuristic tone was due to robot Frank.

Leal Cordeiro, the character of Fagundes, was the creator of an intelligent building, where most of the soap opera took place. Frank told gossip about Leal’s daughters, but he wasn’t able to prevent the protagonist from the evils of the villain Teodora, played by Grazi Massafera.

At the time, the 6 pm soap opera “Cama de Gato” surpassed the audience of “Tempos Modernos” on several occasions. It obtained the lowest-rated position on the track for two years, tied with “Três Irmãs” (2008).

Bite and Blow (2011)

Walcyr Carrasco’s telenovela started with a good rating, but lost part of the audience in the first few chapters. In addition, its beginnings were criticized by television experts. Considers confusing, the plot mixed technology, robots, dinosaur fossils and scenes on a farm.

Ícaro, a character by Mateus Solano, dreamed of building a robot that accurately reproduced Naomi (Flávia Alessandra), a woman he loved and was presumed dead after a tragic boat accident.

The author had to promote a series of changes to rescue audience. He cut the story that involved technology and focused on the romance of the protagonists, the archeologist Júlia (Adriana Esteves) and the farmer Abner (Marcos Pasquim), and on the villain’s attempt, Celeste (Vanessa Giácomo), to separate them. Furthermore, the initial plan to make the dinosaurs come to life was also cut.

The changes had a positive effect and “Morde & Assopra” reversed the drop in ratings and ended up with high ratings. It became one of the biggest hits of the 2010s.

Norm (2009)

Outside of soap operas, Globo also had a negative experience with the series “Norma” (2009). The series starring Denise Fraga mixed television and the internet for being interactive. The actress lived an insecure, sensitive and emotional researcher. The public could interact and interfere in the course of history.

The project fell through on Sunday nights, right after “Fantastic”, and was pulled from the show after three episodes. “Norma” came in fourth in the audience, behind SBT, Record and Band.