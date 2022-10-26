Some movie restaurants. Check them out here! – Geek Journey

The seventh art makes life more magical. It is understandable, therefore, that movie theaters become famous places, not only because they are the setting of stories that captivate and capture us, but also because their dishes must be worthy of an Oscar.

With a few tricks in front of the camera, even an ordinary story becomes extraordinary and earns the right to immortality. The big screen amplifies feelings and emotions, and the darkness of the room immersed in silence does the rest. The filmmakers’ domain lies in finding frames evocative enough to embody the story and convey it in the collective imagination. Can you imagine a perfect day? Some food, movies and then playing online casino.

Harry and Sally – Made for each other

Loeb Boathouse, New York, USA

– publicity –

The story of the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park (Park Drive North, E 72nd St) has something epic about it. the restaurant of When Harry Met Sallybut also Borat, 27 marriages and sex & the city, was threatened with closure months ago despite being located in one of the Big Apple’s most picturesque spots. After a media appeal, an anonymous billionaire not only saved the restaurant, but financed its renovation.

A beautiful woman

Cicada Restaurant and Club, Los Angeles, USA

– publicity –

When A beautiful woman was filmed there, the restaurant was called The Voltaire, while today it is Cicada Restaurant (617 S Olive St) in Los Angeles. Name aside, this place remains iconic for the business lunch at which billionaire Edward (Richard Gere) undertakes to escort Vivian (Julia Roberts).

Today, the club retains its Golden Age Hollywood charm with a 1920s flair, live music and cabaret nights. The art deco Oviatt building dates from 1928 and the restaurant prides itself on maintaining its period atmosphere in the heart of Los Angeles in the historic Lalique Building. A vintage look is a welcome dress code.

Encounters and Disencounters

New York Bar, Park Hyatt Tokyo, Japan

– publicity –



The New York Bar is located on the 52nd floor of Park Hyatt Tokyo (3-7-1-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku City) and boasts breathtaking views of Mount Fuji. It’s where Bob (Bill Murray) first meets Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) in the movie. Lost in Translation.

In fact, the story goes, the dying Hollywood star is in Japan for a whiskey commercial. The place is presented as a sanctuary of modernity in the heart of the city, but with a refined, sophisticated and even mysterious soul. Although in the film he is initially presented as a gilded prison for the fading star, in reality he has a futuristic and time-defying charm.

Wall Street

21 Club, New York, United States

This iconic Manhattan destination, located at 21 West 52nd Street in New York City, was the perfect setting for the financial thriller Wall Street. The iconic film starring Michael Douglas, Martin Sheen and Oliver Stone could not have chosen a more suitable restaurant.

The restaurant was founded during Prohibition by two cousins, Jack Kriendler and Charlie Berns, and had a secret cell to hide alcohol from law enforcement authorities during raids, which was obviously only used on special occasions. It was designed in 1930 by architect Frank Buchanan to prevent owners from getting caught a second time. During the Wall Street boom of the 1980s, it became a favorite destination for high finance geniuses.