Spaniard who disappeared while walking to Qatar for the World Cup was detained in Iran, says organization | News

A Spanish fan who disappeared while traveling on foot to Qatar, where he wanted to watch the World Cup, was reportedly detained by the Iranian government.

Santiago Sánchez, 41, spoke with friends for the last time on October 2nd. According to the website New York Postthe Hengaw Human Rights Organization obtained information that the traveler had been arrested by the Iranian Defense Ministry in the Saqqez region.

Iran International English, which brings news about Iran in English, reverberated this report on Tuesday (25).

The tourist was reportedly taken into custody after visiting the grave of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who was killed after being detained for violating laws related to the use of hijab in the country.

The Iranian translator who accompanied him through the Asian country was also detained with Spanish.

2 of 3 Record of Santiago Sánchez’s passage through Iraq — Photo: Instagram Record of Santiago Sánchez’s passage through Iraq — Photo: Instagram

To date, Iranian authorities have not confirmed this report from the Hengaw Human Rights Organization.

Sánchez had been recording his journey on foot on his Instagram, which already has more than 45,000 followers. He left Alcalá de Henares, Spain, on January 8, and had been following a route that crossed countries like France, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey.

A friend of the Spaniard, Miguel Bergado, had already raised to the newspaper The world the hypothesis that Sánchez had been detained by the Iranian government. “On October 2, Santiago wrote a WhatsApp message and said, ‘This is hot, but it’s okay.’ I imagine it was in reference to the Iranian women’s protests against the government. But then contact was cut,” he said. he added, “My feeling is that, for political reasons, he was held back in Iran as an outsider; until the situation calms down.”

