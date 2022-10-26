Spanish newspaper claims that Coutinho will be out of the Cup and says who will be chosen by Tite for the role

Aston Villa’s attacking midfielder has had a very underwhelming season and is pointed out as a card out of the deck by the daily sportfrom Spain

Constant part in the coach’s calls Titus to the Brazilian Team in recent years, the attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinhoof Aston Villashould be left out of the Qatar World Cupat least that’s what they say in Spain.

The diary sport states that the athlete will not be called to wear the ‘Amarelinha’, and the technical commission would be between two names to choose a substitute.

The publication points out that Everton Ribeiroof Flamengo, should take Coutinho’s spot. If Tite chooses to take another professional striker in addition to Richarlison and Gabriel Jesusthe bet may be on Roberto Firminowho recovered with the shirt of the Liverpool after a period of absence and will be able to go to another World Cup.

The call-up for the World Cup will be held on November 7, at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro. Coutinho has had a very short season at Aston Villa. In all, the ace played 12 matches with the shirt of the English team, without any goals scored or assists granted.

The Brazilian was a big bet by Steven Gerrard, who was fired last week after a good performance when he was on loan from barcelona, in the final stretch of the last season. After enchanting the ex-Liverpool teammate, Coutinho was acquired in May this year for 20 million euros, around R$106 million according to the exchange rate at the time.

WHERE TO WATCH NEWCASTLE X ASTON VILLA?

Newcastle and Aston Villa enter the field this Saturday (29), at 11 am, with live on ESPN on Star+.