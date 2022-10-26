Star+’s true crime series features Jessica Biel as ‘axe killer’

Launched on July 27, the true crime series “Candy”, from Star+, stars Jessica Biel in the role of a ruthless killer. In Candy, the actress and producer is Candy Montgomery, a religious housewife who kills her neighbor Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) in cold blood.

Candy Montgomery became known in the 1980s as the “axe killer” and in this thrilling thriller series, we go behind the scenes of this story.

Despite being based on a real case that took place in Texas, the series has fictional excerpts amid true facts.

Discover the true story of Candy Montgomery, known as the ‘axe killer’

Candy Montgomery grew up in a very religious Methodist family and married electronics engineer Pat Montgomery. As seen in the series, the two remained faithful to their religion, attending church in Wylie, Texas.

Candy taught religion and was admired in the Methodist community. The history of the two families intersected in the church, where they went to the weekly services. Gradually, the eldest daughter of Betty and Allan Gore became close friends with the two Montgomery children.

Trouble begins when Candy and Allan Gore begin playing volleyball together in the summer of 1978 on the church’s volleyball court.

The two soon became attracted to each other and, after agreeing on several rules not to be discovered, began an extramarital relationship.

Despite her torrid affair with Candy, Allan had a second child with Betty in July 1979. By this time, with postpartum depression and suspicious of her husband’s betrayal, Betty was sad and unhappy.

Because of his wife’s condition, and the advice he received at couples’ meetings he attended with Betty at church, Allan decided to end his affair with Candy.

The woman was in love with Allan and ended up being extremely disappointed with the breakup.

On June 13, 1980, a Friday, in the small town of Wylie, Texas, a murder took place.

Allan was away on business, and the couple’s eldest daughter was staying at the Montgomery house for a few days. Realizing that Betty wasn’t answering his calls, he asked his neighbor to come to his house – where he found Allan’s wife dead.

Betty’s body was found with 41 ax marks. Her head wound was so severe that neighbors initially thought she had been shot.

Betty’s youngest daughter, still a baby, was in the house at the time her mother was murdered, but was found alive in her crib.

Allan told the police about his relationship with Candy, who became the prime suspect. It was soon reached by Candy Montgomery, who also left traces at the scene of the crime.

During the criminal proceedings, Montgomery related how he killed Betty. She claimed self-defense and managed to be exonerated by the jury.

She currently lives in the state of Georgia, having never been convicted of the crime. Don’t miss all the details of Candy’s story, portrayed in 5 episodes by Star+.