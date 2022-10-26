Studio Universal and Syfy bring suspenseful programming to Halloween; check out

the channels Universal Studio and SYFY prepared a special program for this year’s Halloween. Throughout October 31, next Monday, the public will be able to follow more than 10 horror and thriller films at Studio Universal and marathon the Monsterland series at SYFY. Check out the full schedule:

Studio Universal – 10/31, from 6:45 am

Deadly Collision – at 6:45 am

In a small town in New Mexico, 17-year-old student Hilary (Makenzie Vega, from Saw), who has just gotten her driver’s license, has her first traffic accident and passes her personal information to the driver of the other. car, a stranger, played by Bill Sage (We Are What We Are), so his insurance can take care of the repairs. She later reunites in her secluded house with a couple of friends from school, when the stranger from the accident shows up to terrorize them.

Snowman – at 8:25 am

This crime thriller takes place in Oslo, Norway. Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender, Inglourious Basterds) is a police officer recognized for his past solved cases, but who suffers from alcoholism. After a chance encounter with rookie agent Katrine Braft (Rebecca Ferguson, The Greatest Showman and Dune), he begins to investigate the disappearance of a series of women. The peculiarity is that the person responsible sent Harry himself an enigmatic card with the image of a snowman that is always present in places where victims are attacked.

Ouija: The Game of Spirits – at 10:35 am

Ouija is a film adaptation of the classic board game that focuses on a group of teenagers who unwittingly release an evil spirit after communicating with it through a board. The group desperately tries to close the portal to the demonic spirit world they opened before finally finding their own destiny. Screenwriters Juliet Snowden and Stiles White (Possession and Omen) write and direct the supernatural horror/thriller with Blumhouse Productions (Paranormal Activity), Platinum Dunes (Friday the 13th) and Hasbro (Transformers and Battleship: Battleship). of the Seas) producing.

Truth or Dare – at 12:10 pm

Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) lead the cast of this supernatural thriller from Blumhouse Productions. A harmless game of “Truth or Dare” between friends turns deadly when someone – or something – begins to punish those who lie or refuse the proposed challenge. Directed by Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2), the film co-stars Violett Beane (The Flash), Hayden Szeto (The Unbeaten), Landon Liboiron (Hemlock Grove), Sophia Taylor Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) ) and Nolan Gerard Funk (from The Flight Attendant).

7 Minutes in the Dark – at 2pm

From the same producers of “Get Out!” and “Split,” Blumhouse Productions, Seven Minutes in Darkness is a 2018 horror thriller written by Chris Eigeman (Turn the River) and starring Haley Ramm (The Disconnects) and Travis Tope (Independence Day: Resurgence). . In this fiction, young Jude (Travis) and June (Haley) decide to participate in the game “Seven Minutes in Heaven”. Locked in the closet, they end up facing a very dark alternate reality, where they’ll need to find a way to escape before they’re trapped forever.

The Witch – at 3:40 pm

Robert Eggers writes and directs “The Witch,” a terrifying horror film set in the bleak New England wilderness of the 1630s. When English farmer William (Ralph Ineson, The Office and The Puppet 2) and his family move to remote terrain near a dark forest, strange and disturbing events begin to haunt them. Plagued by the lack of crops and the mysterious disappearance of their newborn son, the family begins to suspect that sinister forces are lurking. As the situation grows increasingly dire, accusations of witchcraft threaten to tear them apart. The film also features Anya Taylor-Joy, from “The Queen’s Gambit”, in the cast.

12 Hours to Survive: The Election Year – at 5:20 pm

Officer Barnes (Frank Grillo, from Captain America 2 and Prison Break) is primarily responsible for the safety of Senator Charlene Roan (Elizabeth Mitchell, from Lost and Gia), who plans to end the night of the crime once and for all. tradition that allows for one night of violence a year. In the midst of elections, she is one of the best positioned in the polls and the new number 1 enemy of criminals, who are armed to eliminate her in any way possible.

The First Night of Crime – at 19:20

When a new political party, the “New Founding Fathers of America”, ascends, a new social experiment is announced: it’s 12 hours without law, in which the government encourages people to lose any and all inhibitions and vent their aggression on a community. isolated. Participation is not mandatory, but as a stimulus, 5 thousand dollars are given to those who stay in the city.

Running Out of Time – at 9pm

In “A Time Out,” homicide detective Jack Radcliff (David Oyelowo, Selma: A Fight for Equality) gets a call to go to the house of his niece, Ashley (Storm Reid, Euphoria). There, he discovers that his entire family has been killed and the police blame Garrett (Brian Tyree Henry, from Joker and Child’s Play), his brother. Despite the consolation of his partner Bobby (Forest Gump’s Mykelti Williamson) who was assigned to the case, Jack blames himself; he is convinced that his stern conversation with Garret provoked his horrible actions. Two weeks later, Jack starts getting calls from Ashley’s phone, even though the line has been disconnected. When he responds, Ashley talks to him as if nothing is wrong. Jack soon realizes that he is somehow communicating over the phone with Ashley from several days before her murder. She is oblivious to her fate and is unaware that she is talking to Jack in the future. Jack hopes that with her guidance she can alter events to prevent murder-suicide.

Us – at 22:50

From acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele (same director of Get Out), this feature film — starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker — tells the story of Adelaide (Nyong’o), her husband Gabe (Duke) and his two children, who spend a weekend at the beach to rest. They start to enjoy the sunny place, but the arrival of a mysterious group, the doppelgängers, changes everything and the family becomes hostage to beings with similar appearances.

The Sect – at 1 am

Directed by Robert Ben Garant, this story centers on members of a religious cult known as Heaven’s Veil who take their own lives. The truth behind what really happened remains buried in the memory of the only survivor, a five-year-old girl, who returns to the compound with a documentary crew as an adult. They soon discover something far more terrifying than anything they could have imagined. The film stars Jessica Alba as the documentary filmmaker who accompanies the survivor back to the compound to investigate what really happened.

SYFY – Monsterland Marathon

Also on the 31st, from 10:20 am to 11:35 pm, SYFY will broadcast a marathon of the Monsterland series. The eight episodes of the series that mixes horror with fantastic realism will be shown.

Based on real events, the series explores the dark, unique and often conflicting realities that can exist within a person. Throughout the episodes, a place inhabited by Gothic beasts and common people is portrayed, where devastated citizens took extreme actions to repair their lives, showing that there is a fine line between creatures and men.

The series was created by Mary Laws and the scripts were based on the short stories by Nathan Ballingrud entitled ‘North American Lake Monsters’. The cast includes important names, such as actors Kelly Marie Tran, from the Star Wars franchise, Kaitlyn Dever, from the movie Booksmart, Taylor Schilling, known for his role in the series Orange Is The New Black and Mike Colter, the Luke Cage of the series. Marvel.