Success in “Emily in Paris”, Lucas Bravo talks about the film with Julia Roberts

Known for the role of chef Gabriel in the series “Emily in Paris” from Netflix, the actor Lucas Bravo is also in the cast of the movie “Entrance to Paradise”. He plays the love interest of Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy, which stars her and George Clooney.

Read more:

In an interview with Collider, Lucas Bravo said he has deep love and admiration for Julia Roberts. He said that working with her was very special, for everything she represents. When he told the family, everyone was overjoyed.

“I learned that you can be an icon, the greatest actor on the planet, and still be the kindest person, and that for me changes everything, it gives me a lot of fuel. There’s a lot of ego in this industry and seeing that you can go this far and still keep your inner child intact, being a respectful and caring person is everything to me.”

“Entrance to Paradise” premiered in September in Brazil, but only hits theaters in the United States this week.

“Being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you,” says Emily in Paris heartthrob

Lucas Bravothe heartthrob Gabriel from the series “Emily in Paris”, is not happy with the worldwide fame that the Netflix show has given him. “I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It’s just smoke. Does not mean anything”the Frenchman said in an interview with the British website The Times.

The beginning of the career of Lucas Bravo was like a model. “Emily in Paris” is his first major acting job. Before, he had only made small appearances in French series. “I’ve been working on this for ten years… feeling like I was heading in the right direction. Overnight, I became the heartthrob”said.