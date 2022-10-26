TCE plenary approves “Voto de Pesar” for the death of former governor and pays tribute to Juarez Farias

The Plenary of the State Audit Court unanimously approved the “Voto de Pesar” due to the recent death of former governor Milton Cabral, who governed the State between 1986 and 1987. The proposal was presented by the president of the Court, counselor Fernando Rodrigues Catão, who at the time made historical records of the trajectory of the former governor of Paraíba.

The president recalled that Milton Bezerra Cabral lived in Rio de Janeiro and had completed 101 years of age. Born in Umbuzeiro/PB, the former governor was an engineer by training and also held the positions of Senator and Federal Deputy. His term as governor was nine months, after being elected by the Legislative Assembly after the resignation of former governor Wilson Braga.

On the occasion, the Plenary also endorsed motions of condolence for the deaths of servant Maria do Carmo Ribeiro dos Santos. “Dona Carminha”-as she was known by the academics of Unipê – University of João Pessoa, and by Mrs. Alice Barbosa da Silva, who happens to be the mother of the servant José Eronildo Barbosa do Carmo. The initiative was taken by the counselor André Carlo Torres Pontes.

Tribute to Juarez Farias – Former director Juarez Farias, who died in 2021, was honored by the TCE Plenary with the approval of his name to name the Digital Citizenship Space – a sector of the Court of Auditors specialized in interactions in the digital area, and aimed at carrying out technological studies in meetings with civil servants and jurisdictions about advances and control tools.

President Fernando Catão considered the tribute to the former TCE counselor opportune. For him, Juarez Farias was one of the precursors of the technological actions introduced in the Court of Auditors, a thought followed by the counselor Arnóbio Viana. “The first computer to arrive at the Court was brought by Juarez Farias”, recalled counselor André Carlo Torres.

Ascom TCE-PB

10.26.22

Genésio Souza Neto