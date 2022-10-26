TCE suspends Maracanã concession process

Councilor Márcio Pacheco, following the recommendation of the advisory body of the State Court of Auditors (TCE), suspended, this Tuesday (25), the process of granting the Maracanã. The information is from columnist Berenice Seara, from EXTRA.

Court technicians found more than 200 inadequacies in the public notice, including the imbalance between technical and economic criteria. The technical is much more relevant than the economic. The government also did not hold a public hearing in the Legislative Assembly, as required by law — and Pacheco, as a former deputy, said he could not forgive the slip. The state has up to 15 days to adjust the edict.

The government had scheduled a ceremony for Thursday at the Guanabara Palace, when it would receive, in a festive atmosphere, the envelopes with the proposals. In addition to Flamengo and Fluminense — which currently form the consortium that manages the stadium — Vasco would compete. The outcome of the dispute should be announced by the end of the year.

A month ago, the Civil House of the state government had already made changes to the public notice, released at the end of July. Two articles were included, one excluded, and a fourth was changed. The main change was about the rent. According to the new wording, whoever wins the dispute and retains the concession will have to charge the same amount to all other teams. This amount will have to be determined annually.

Curiously, it was up to the ultra-governmentist Márcio Pacheco to pour water on the draft beer of the Palácio Guanabara crowd — who were celebrating this concession as the title of a championship.

Pacheco was elected counselor of the Court of Auditors in June this year, thanks to the ostensible interference of Governor Cláudio Castro (PL). The vacancy was a quota for the Legislative Assembly, but Castro used his influence over the base to decide the dispute against Rosenverg Reis (MDB), brother of the former mayor of Caxias Washington Reis. Before entering politics as a parliamentarian, when he was elected alderman in 2016, Castro worked as Pacheco’s chief of staff at Alerj.