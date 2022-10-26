The 10 best horror movies to watch on Globoplay – Cultura – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

In addition to soap operas, Rede Globo programs and series of various styles, Globoplay’s catalog is also a full plate when it comes to horror films. From slasher to psychological horror, going through the paranormal and jump scare, there is no shortage of options in the genre. For those who subscribe to the platform and are looking for good titles, we have ranked the 10 best horror movies on Globoplay according to IMDb fans. Check out these indications and have good scares!

The Shining (Image: Disclosure / Globoplay)

10. Krampus: The Christmas Terror – 6.2

Fantasy and horror mingle in Krampus: The Christmas Terror, a feature film that tells the story of a family that gathers on the eve of the commemorative date and cannot stop fighting during all the preparations. In this scenario, one of the children present is disgusted with the situation, and unintentionally awakens Krampus, an evil entity that is the shadow of Saint Nicholas and hunts those who disrespect Christmas.

Direction: Michael Dougherty

Michael Dougherty Year: 2015

2015 Cast: Adam Scott and Toni Collette

Adam Scott and Toni Collette Link on Globoplay

9. When the Lights Go Out – Grade: 6.3

Based on a short film of the same name, When the Lights Go Out follows in the footsteps of Rebecca, a young woman who discovers that her younger brother is being pursued by the same entity that has terrified her for years. The creature is a woman who only appears in the dark, and who, Rebecca discovers in her investigations, appears to have some sort of connection to her mother.

Direction: David F. Sandberg

David F. Sandberg Year: 2016

2016 Cast: Teresa Palmer and Gabriel Bateman

Teresa Palmer and Gabriel Bateman Link on Globoplay

8. The Cordial Animal – Grade: 6.4

brazilian slasher, The Cordial Animal was awarded at several national festivals. The feature film takes place in a middle-class restaurant in São Paulo, where there is an unfriendly atmosphere between the owner and the employees. The atmosphere of tension reaches its peak, however, when the establishment is robbed and each one of those present reacts in a different way to the situation.

Direction: Gabriela Amaral Almeida

Gabriela Amaral Almeida Year: 2017

2017 Cast: Murilo Benicio, Luciana Paes and Irandhir Santos

Murilo Benicio, Luciana Paes and Irandhir Santos Link on Globoplay

7. A Night of Crime: Anarchy – Grade: 6.4

continuation of A crime nightof 2013, A Night of Crime: Anarchy takes place in the USA, in a reality in which one night a year of any type of crime is allowed, with no emergency services operating. In this dark scenario, characters from three different stories intersect and need to join forces to survive what is on the way.

Direction: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Year: 2013

2013 Cast: Frank Grillo and Carmen Ejogo

Frank Grillo and Carmen Ejogo Link on Globoplay

6. Antichrist – Score: 6.6

From director Lars von Trier, Antichrist was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The title revolves around a couple, mourning the accidental death of their only child, who decide to take refuge in a cabin in the woods. Completely devastated by the situation, they try to work through their feelings while they’re there, but strange events make their stay take a different turn.

Direction: Lars von Trier

Lars von Trier Year: 2009

2009 Cast: Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe

Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe Link on Globoplay

5. The Witch – Grade: 6.9

Awarded at the Sundance Film Festival, The witch It is a film that is highly acclaimed by critics and audiences. Set in the mid-17th century, the film focuses on a family living in a religious community in New England. Expelled from the place, they start to live isolated in a house next to a forest, until the baby of the family disappears, awakening different feelings in each of its members.

Direction: Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers Year: 2015

2015 Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Ineson

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Ineson Link on Globoplay

4. At Midnight I Will Take Your Soul – Note: 7

Brazilian horror classic that is also among the best horror movies on Globoplay, At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul is starring and directed by José Mojica Marins, known as Zé do Caixão. In the plot, a cruel gravedigger dreams of the perfect son, the one who will perpetuate his blood and history. As his wife can’t get pregnant, he looks for the woman he considers ideal for it, going over everything and everyone that comes his way.

3. Dark Girl Walks Through the Night – Rating: 7

Based on a short film, Dark Girl Walks Through the Night is a production that takes place in Bad City, a fictional Iranian city. In this place, marked by drug use and prostitution, a lonely young vampire pursues some of its residents, until she meets a boy with whom she develops a curious relationship.

Direction: Ana Lily Amirpour

Ana Lily Amirpour Year: 2014

2014 Cast: Sheila Vand and Arash Marandi

Sheila Vand and Arash Marandi Link on Globoplay

2. The Orphan – Grade: 7

Co-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the film The orphan already had a prequel of its story confirmed, scheduled for release in 2021. In the plot, after suffering a miscarriage, a couple decides to adopt a nine-year-old orphan girl. Together with her two other children, they do everything to adapt her to her new life, but little by little the girl begins to adopt strange behaviors and surprising revelations about her past come to light.

Direction: Jaume Collet-Serra

Jaume Collet-Serra Year: 2009

2009 Cast: Vera Farmiga and Isabelle Fuhrman

Vera Farmiga and Isabelle Fuhrman Link on Globoplay

1. The Shining – Grade: 8.4

Based on a book of the same name by Stephen King, The illuminated won a sequel in 2019 called Doctor Sleep. His story follows the steps of a man who moves with his wife and son for work to an isolated hotel in the mountains. On site, his job is to take care of the establishment’s dependencies during a harsh winter without guests, but while his son is tormented by terrifying visions, he begins to be mentally affected by the isolation and depressive climate of the place.

Direction: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick Year: 1980

1980 Cast: Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall

Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall Link on Globoplay

And for you, what are the best horror movies on Globoplay? Share your favorites with us!

The streaming catalog was consulted on 08/26/2021.