The Batman 2 has bad news for fans

A new report on DC Films brought news about the long-awaited sequel The Batman 2. But the expected date is a little discouraging.

Once Ben Affleck exited the DC Extended Universe as Batman and dropped plans to develop a solo film, Warner Bros. gave Matt Reeves the keys to the Dark Knight’s cinematic future. So he cast Robert Pattinson to play Bruce Wayne in The Batman, a detective film focused on Gotham’s criminal underworld.

In the movie, we still saw Paul Dano’s Riddler, Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and Colin Farrell’s Penguin. With that, The Batman became a huge hit upon its release in early 2022. The film received rave reviews and grossed over $770 million worldwide as the box office continued to recover in the wake of the pandemic.

The Batman 2 is in development

the development of The Batman 2 has been ongoing since the first movie became a hit. Warner Bros. officially announced the sequel in April, with Matt Reeves returning to write and direct and Robert Pattinson returning to star.

It’s not yet confirmed if Barry Keoghan’s Joker will be in The Batman 2. There haven’t been many updates on the sequel in the months since, but the franchise’s scope has continued to expand.

Reeves, for example, is developing a shared The Batman universe filled with more movies and villain series to follow, including the Penguin series and Arkham Asylum, already in development.

But even so, film must take time!

Following news that Warner Bros. appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran to co-manage DC Studios, Variety shared a report detailing the status of various DC projects in light of this significant development.

The report included an update on where the development of The Batman 2. As it turns out, Matt Reeves has reportedly not yet delivered a finished script to the studio. This created an expectation that The Batman 2 It won’t be released until 2025 at the earliest. That is, the sequel can be postponed until later. It is understood that the film would need to shoot between 2023 and 2024, if Reeves delivers the script and starts pre-production in early 2023. Therefore, there are still many paths for the Batman sequel to get off the ground.

As The Batman 2 Fits DC Studios Review With James Gunn

the development of The Batman 2 now overlaps with James Gunn and Peter Safran leading DC Studios after the significant shakeup. However, they won’t oversee Matt Reeves’ plans for The Batman’s shared universe. According to other reports, that responsibility will fall to the co-presidents of Warner Bros. Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy. Batman 2 and any other spin-offs are expected to operate independently of the new cinematic universe plans that Gunn and Safran will form, just as the original film is separate from the DCEU.

As James Gunn and Peter Safran work to reshape the future of DC, it looks like Matt Reeves will continue to be given great freedom to develop. The Batman 2 at your own pace. Warner Bros. never gave a release date for the sequel, despite confirming it’s on the way, which is a sign that it will happen when Reeves is ready. A 2025 release for The Batman 2 seems like a long time to wait, but the three-year gap between the sequel and the first movie is standard for most major franchises.

But if the movie goes beyond 2025, things could cool down for this franchise…

