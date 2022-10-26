The controversies of the Mexican heartthrobs of SBT

In April this year, the Mexican telenovelas completed 40 years of airing in Brazil. Popular on SBT, the plots known for their suffering girls became a novelty on streaming and even gained space on Globoplay. Raised to the rank of heartthrob throughout the world by the serials in which they played a kind of hero, some actors continue to make the audience sigh, others have left the TV side to star in controversies.

Eduardo Capetillo, for example, from Marimar (1994), had to deal with the exaggerated jealousy of his current wife during the recording of the soap opera, and the romantic scenes with Thalía were a source of nervousness and tension. Years later, in turn, he demanded that he be cast as the woman’s love interest and forbade her to kiss other actors on stage.

Maurício Islas, from Manancial (2001), had sexual intercourse with a co-star who was still a minor and was arrested on a rape charge, even claiming that everything that happened was consensual. Check out the controversies in which five heartthrobs of Mexican soap operas were involved:

Fernando Colunga

Fernando Colunga gained star status for soap operas that were successful worldwide, such as Maria do Bairro (1995) and A Usurpadora (1998). Since then, despite not having merged one work into another, as he did in the 90s, he participated in several productions.

Among his biggest controversies are the changes his face has undergone, which has generated many rumors that he would have had plastic surgery to prevent natural aging. In 2020, the actor, who is now 56 years old, denied that he had undergone such procedures and said he took care of himself all his life.

Another subject that arouses the curiosity of the public and the press is the fact that Colunga has never been married. The Mexican said that he considers marriage a great commitment and that he does not have an easy temper, which is why he has never exchanged rings with anyone. He was emphatic about the rumors of homosexuality that have always been around him.

“Some in the press keep saying I’m gay. If I were, I’d say yes, but I’m not. I’m not going to try to convince them either”, he pointed out, at the release of the film Thief who steals Thief 2, in 2015.

Eduardo Capetillo

Eduardo Capetillo was successful in Marimar (1994), which was sold to more than 150 countries and participated in several other Mexican plots, such as Amy, la niña de la backpack azul (2004) and La Madrastra (2005).

However, in the international press, since the time he made a romantic couple with Thalía, rumors circulated that he did not like to kiss his co-star and was nervous during affectionate scenes, even interfering with the progress of the recordings.

Later, a Guatemalan portal released the information that everything was caused by the jealousy of Bibi Gaytán, at the time the heartthrob’s girlfriend, who insisted on following everything behind the scenes. Today, the two have been married for 28 years and have five children.

Years later, the tables have turned. In 1998, when Bibi played Camila, Capetillo demanded that he be cast as his wife’s partner and did not want her to do romantic sequences with other actors.

Eduardo Santamarina

Eduardo Santamarina was recently successful as the villain Octavio de La Desalmada (2021), which achieved good ratings in the United States. However, before that, the actor had already made the public sigh in many other serials, such as Triunfo del Amor (2010) and Rubí (2004).

The latter was also a great success, but it messed with the actor’s head, who has a troubled love life marked by betrayals. According to what the famous man confessed in interviews, the success he had as Rubí’s good guy left him dazzled and led him to make many mistakes.

Santamarina was in the eye of the hurricane when she was still married to Itati Cantoral, Maria do Bairro’s Soraya Montenegro (1995). While the woman was in Brazil for work, he became involved with Susana González, her co-star in Velo de Novia (2003). The wife learned of the infidelity from a maid.

After he assumed a relationship with Susana, Eduardo cheated on her with Mayrin Villanueva, known in Brazil as Alice de Se NosVamos (2021). The two are together to this day and have a 13-year-old daughter, Julia.

In interviews, the actor has also spoken openly about his addiction to alcohol, which started when he was just 15 years old and took a while to overcome. According to the actor, the drink even made him have sex with several women without protection.

Maurício Islas

Maurício Islas He began his career while still in his teens and starred in several Mexican soap operas that were successful on the SBT screen, such as Manancial (2001), Primeiro Amor à Mil Por Hora (2001) and Amor Real (2003).

However, in the midst of the roles of the good guy in Televisa’s plots, the actor has already been involved in some controversies, two of them at the time he starred in Prisionera (2004). The actor was accused by Gabriela Spanic, his co-star, of sexual abuse, and the relationship between the two was quite shaken.

After a telenovela party, he had sexual intercourse with a young actress, a minor, named Genesis Rodriguez, who ended up in the hospital after a fracture and the suspicion of pregnancy was raised, which made the case public.

Islas faced a rape charge, was arrested and spent a few hours in jail. He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and a $7,500 fine. In his version of what happened, Maurício said that the relationship was by mutual agreement, but, as the girl was a minor, the Justice understood that she was not in a position to decide for herself.

Sebastián Rulli

Famous in Brazil for titles such as Rubí (2004) and Amores Verdadeiros (2012), Sebastián Rulli has already been involved in controversies related to football and politics. During the 2018 World Cup, he criticized the player Neymar and was the target of contempt by the Brazilian fans.

“Dedicate yourself to playing, Neymar! As an actor, Neymar is terrible. Congratulations to Brazil, you have a great team”, he said, during a game between Brazil and Mexico. After many negative messages, he returned to social media and said he was not well understood.

Already in 2021, Rulli criticized colleagues in the artistic world who publicly showed their support for a party during the election period, which was considered a violation of electoral rules. The Argentine was slammed by Mexicans, who asked him not to talk about local politics, as he was not born there.