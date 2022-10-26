The Gazette | Missing woman found dead inside python

Villagers were looking for the woman in a wooded area when they came across the snake resting and noticed an unusual volume inside the animal.





Body of missing woman found inside snake in Indonesia. (Playback/social networks)



A 54-year-old woman who had been missing since last Friday (21) was found dead two days later inside a python snake approximately 7 meters long. The surprising case was recorded in a village in the province of Jambi, Indonesia.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mirror, villagers were looking for the woman in a wooded area when they came across the snake resting and noticed an unusual volume inside the animal. They decided to open the snake and find the woman, identified by her first name, Jahrah.

Also according to the Daily Mirror, Terjun Gajah, head of the village where Jahrah lived, believes the snake attacked and swallowed the woman within two hours.



Villagers opened the snake and found the woman’s body. (Playback/social networks)

Jahrah’s family said that she routinely left the house every day to work on a plantation where she harvested rubber, one of the most common activities in Indonesia.