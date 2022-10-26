“The Girlfriend Experience” is back on TVCine Channels for a new season – Cinevisão

Produced by Steven Soderbergh, “The Girlfriend Experience“, the celebrated series about the world of luxury escorts returns for a third season, with new stories and new protagonists. The premiere is this Wednesday, October 26, at 10:10 pm, exclusively on TVCine Emotion.

After exploring the intricacies of American law and politics, “The Girlfriend Experience2 now heads to London’s tech scene, where a neuroscientist with a double life looks for new ways to decode desire. With a unique approach to sexuality and eroticism on television.

Written and directed by Anja Marquadt, this season’s cast is led by Julia Goldani Telles, which also includes Tobi Bamtefa, Daniel Betts, Aidan Cheng, Charles Edwards, Jemima Rooper, Ray Fearon and Alexandra Daddario.

The new season follows Iris (Telles), a young neuroscience and behavioral psychology student who decides to drop out of university and move to London to join a start-up that is studying human behavior. But “life is short and academia is slow,” and Iris begins to explore the transactional world of escorts, quickly learning that sessions with her clients give her an edge in the tech world.

Divided into ten episodes, season 3 of “The Girlfriend Experience” continues the fascinating study of sex and power that Soderbergh began with his 2009 film of the same name, and which he has been delving into on television since 2016.

A series not to be missed on Wednesday nights at 22:10 only on TVCine Emotion. After its premiere, the episodes will be available on the on-demand video service TVCine+.