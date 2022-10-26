The good ideas that arise while walking, in the shower or sleeping

By observing that the water level rose as he entered the bath, Archimedes concluded that the volume of an object can be determined by measuring the amount of water it displaces.

“Eureka!” (I found it!), he would have yelled, before jumping out of the bathtub and running naked through the streets of Syracuse.



epiphanies such as this are the spark for many scientific discoveries. And also dreams are often a fertile ground for sudden and unexpected revelations.

Relaxing or repetitive activities help the mind wander and create free connections between ideas.

(Photo: Thomas Warnack/dpa/picture alliance)

After three days of intense thinking, Dmitri Mendeleev came up with the idea for the periodic table while he was sleeping. And Friedrich August Kekulé imagined the chemical structure of benzene when he dreamed of a snake biting its own tail.

Walking and traveling also help. “A storm began” in Albert Einstein’s brain when he was inside a tram in Bern, Switzerland, in 1905, and looked at the famous clock tower, leading him to later formulate the Theory of Relativity.

Eighteen years after that event, the idea of ​​the nuclear chain reaction – central to the atomic bomb – came to Leo Szilard when he was waiting at a stoplight in London.



Hard work and relaxation

Why does relaxing help to have revelations? The above examples, after all, are of epiphanies that occurred when scientists weren’t working.

Theories of psychology say that the mind needs periods of relaxation to give vent to creativity. But of course, taking a walk is not enough to discover the century. There is another important factor: hard work and a lot of thought dedicated to a topic.

All of the epiphanies mentioned above occurred after long periods of intense dedication to a topic. For days Archimedes had been racking his brains to calculate the volume of gold in King Heiro’s crown.

Kekulé was taking a nap, his head on his worktable, after a particularly stressful day when he had a dream about the circular structure of the benzene molecule.

There is no known formula for inducing epiphanies, but the combination of hard work and deep relaxation seems to be a good thesis.

Hiking helps you think better

But research shows that not all ways to relax are thought-provoking.

According to a 2022 study, the best ways to light a spark in the brain are simple activities that keep you busy without being boring, like walking, taking a shower, knitting. Counter-examples are watching a boring movie or scrolling on social media.

According to experts, tasks with repetitive movements help the mind to wander and create free connections between ideas. The same goes for walks, which both Aristotle and William Wordsworth and Friedrich Nietzsche considered the best time to think.

The psychology behind epiphanies

Not only do scientists have epiphanies: from time to time everyone has luminous ideas, and they occur in the same way as the ideas of privileged minds.



It could be in the supermarket, it could be under the shower, and suddenly: “Eureka!”, an idea comes out of nowhere and dominates the thoughts.

The founder of analytical psychology, Carl Gustav Jung, had an explanation: he described epiphanies as moments of communication between the unconscious and the conscious, of “unthought knowledge”.

In other words, the surfacing of data and connections deeply immersed in the unconscious, which have not yet been thought about. In the Jungian view, epiphanies would therefore be rare moments in which the unconscious erupts into the conscious.

This phenomenon cannot be planned: it just happens, without control. But the best way to achieve it is intense reflection followed by relaxation. At this point, unexpected solutions to everyday problems can emerge – or until the next scientific revelation.

Deutsche Welle



