The huge clandestine network built to steal oil in Nigeria

Nduka Orjinmo

BBC News in Abuja

October 25, 2022

Credit, Jacob Abai photo caption, Authorities didn’t have to dig far to discover one of the clandestine pipelines.

The discovery of a network of illegal pipelines in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria has revealed the extent of oil thefts in the region — they are part of a shadowy but hugely profitable oil industry in the country.

In the southern state of Delta, thieves built their own 4 km pipeline, which passes through heavily guarded streams to the Atlantic Ocean.

There, boats shamelessly loaded the stolen oil onto a 7-meter platform visible from miles away in the open sea.

“It was professional work,” said the head of the state oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, as he walked along a slippery, swampy path during a televised visit to the site.

suspicions of corruption

Crude oil is Nigeria’s main export, but production and revenue have been declining for years due to theft, officials say.

Credit, NNPC photo caption, The head of Nigeria’s state oil company leads a security team investigating the thefts

Oil production dropped from 2.5 million barrels a day in 2011 to just over 1 million in July 2022, according to the regulator.

Authorities say more than $3.3 billion (about R$17.5 billion) has been lost to crude oil theft since last year.

This is happening at a time when other producers are wasting petrodollars and Nigeria can’t even meet its production quota.

And the country cannot afford to lose money, as it is mired in huge debts and the population suffers from widespread poverty.

Many say the recent discovery of illegal pipelines confirms long-held suspicions of massive corruption in the sector, where there is little transparency.

Nigeria’s oil industry has a documented history of corruption, from an endless fuel subsidy scheme where no one really knows how much is imported, to the murky allocation of oil exploration areas.

tompolo

The fact that the theft was discovered by a private security company and not the authorities also increased outrage and suspicion.

But Oweizide Ekpemupolo, known as Tompolo, is no ordinary private security contractor.

Credit, Jacob Abai photo caption, Tompolo wields enormous influence in the Niger Delta region

Tompolo is a former commander of a militant movement for the emancipation of the Niger Delta and is part of the royal family of the kingdom of Gbaramatu. He was involved in the past in blowing up the very pipelines he now fights to protect.

The government awarded him a controversial 48 billion naira (R$582 million) contract in late August to oversee pipeline surveillance in the region.

He is considered one of Nigeria’s richest ex-military men and was once the country’s most wanted man before being awarded an amnesty. He even sold a fleet of warships to the state.

He is also very familiar with the geography of the Niger Delta, the oil wells and official pipelines, which is why many believe his reports of thefts and the identity of the thieves.

“Many of the security people are involved because there is no way to load a ship without repairing it. [subornar] security people in that region,” Tompolo told Channels TV.

He also suggested that much of the oil was stolen precisely from areas where there were Army and Navy checkpoints.

The military has not responded to the allegations, but is unlikely to openly contradict a man it has partnered with to crack down on oil theft.

Lucky Irabor, chief of Nigeria’s Defense Staff, who was part of the convoy that followed the thieves’ trail escorted by Tompolo’s men, said the discovery was a big “surprise” and promised an investigation.

This is not the first time that Nigeria’s security bodies, especially the highest levels of the army and navy, have been accused of stealing oil.

In January, Nyesom Wike, governor of neighboring Rivers state, said a police superintendent was involved in oil theft in the Emuoha area and called for his resignation.

In 2019, Wike also accused a high-ranking military commander of involvement in a massive oil theft in the state, but the complaint was rejected.

Credit, Jacob Abai photo caption, Private security contractors took their security personnel to the site of the big oil heist

The fact that corruption on this scale took place under President Muhammadu Buhari, who also serves as Nigeria’s oil minister, raises questions about his stance on fighting corruption, says Salaudeen Hashim of the Clenn Foundation, an anti-corruption NGO.

Buhari was elected in 2015 on a pledge to fight corruption, but many question his government’s effectiveness.

“The extent of the ongoing oil theft may not be fully known until this government leaves office in May,” an analyst told the BBC.

profitable industry

Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has been ruled by the military who seized power through coups, leaving behind a trail of corruption financed by the vast oil and gas industry in the Niger Delta.

Deploying officers to the region to protect oil facilities is considered lucrative by both senior security officials and the base, who lobby and pay bribes to obtain them, Hashim said.

“Once there, it’s a race [em todos os níveis] to accumulate illegal wealth,” he added.

The recent burning of a ship seized on charges of transporting 650,000 liters of stolen oil in Delta state also drew attention.

Credit, AFP photo caption, Nigerian security agents raid oil thieves’ hideouts

Many questioned why security officials were so quick to destroy evidence – part of Tompolo’s recent success – but the Nigerian defense chief said that as the seized vessel was smuggling stolen oil, an investigation was not necessary.

Tompolo’s motivation to crack down on the gross theft left many baffled.

He gets paid for it and has spoken enthusiastically of his love for Nigeria and the environment of the Niger Delta, but this is the same Tompolo, many say, that blew up oil pipelines in the past.

As one expert noted, the illegal pipelines discovered by Tompolo so far are in the Delta state, where he wields enormous power.

It is unlikely that anyone has peacefully operated such facilities on their territory for years without their knowledge, they said.

There have been deadly clashes in the past between security forces and armed militants operating in the region, but things have been relatively quiet for years, with many saying there is an underlying agreement on both sides not to interfere in each other’s “business”.