The huge clandestine network built to steal oil in Nigeria

  • Nduka Orjinmo
  • BBC News in Abuja

Authorities didn’t have to dig far to discover one of the clandestine pipelines.

The discovery of a network of illegal pipelines in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria has revealed the extent of oil thefts in the region — they are part of a shadowy but hugely profitable oil industry in the country.

In the southern state of Delta, thieves built their own 4 km pipeline, which passes through heavily guarded streams to the Atlantic Ocean.

There, boats shamelessly loaded the stolen oil onto a 7-meter platform visible from miles away in the open sea.

“It was professional work,” said the head of the state oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, as he walked along a slippery, swampy path during a televised visit to the site.

