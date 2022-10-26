“The last game with the Verdão shirt…”; Proposal of R$ 159 million takes Abel by surprise and Palmeiras holder gains strength to say goodbye to the Club

O palm trees won Athletico-PR very well, away from home, and winning the Brazilian Championship title is just a matter of time. The match was also marked by the first goal of endrick, who showed a lot of personality on the pitch and scored with a header. The other goal was awarded to the Gustavo Scarpa on the score sheet.

Endrick, who is being highly targeted by European clubs and proposals should reach the Palmeirense board in the coming days, but who can be negotiated is another important player within the squad: Danilo. The midfielder has been standing out a lot with the Alviverde shirt and the Palmeiras leaders already see a way out as well as possible.

Arsenal, from England, was always the main interested party for the purchase of the midfielder and the deal got stronger. According to the newspaper “The Sun”, Londoners are willing to pay 30 million euros (BRL 159 million at the current price) to take Abel Ferreira’s sweetheart in January. These figures excite the people of São Paulo.

“��| Arsenal will advance in the hiring of midfielder Danilo in January. The new offer from the English club is around 30 million euros (159 million reais)”, said the information profile of Verdão, Palestra News.

Danilo has always been considered a Premier League athlete. Your versatility, technique and dynamics draw attention. Arsenal like to invest in players of this style and, therefore, are insisting on their signing. The idea of ​​the English is to close the deal before the midfielder becomes even more valued in the ball market. Thus, his last game with the Verdão shirt could be against Inter, in Porto Alegre.