The Mother | Award-winning film in Vitória gets trailer

THE MOTHER directed by Cristiano Burlan has just won official trailer. The film will be screened at the 46th International Film Festival in São Paulo, on October 28, November 1 and 2, and opens in Brazilian cinemas on November 10. Starring Marcélia Cartaxo, the feature features Dunstin Farias, Mawusi Tulani, Helena Ignez, Debora Maria da Silva, Rub Brown, Ana Carolina Marinho, Tuna Dwek and Henrique Zanoni. Watch:

Big Winner of the 29th Vitória Film Festival, Best Film, for the official, popular and critical juries, the feature also took Best Director, for Cristiano Burlan, Best Interpretation, for Marcélia Cartaxo, Best Cinematography, for André S. Brandão . In August, at the Gramado Festival Competitive Show, the film received the Kikitos for Best Actress, for Marcélia; Best Direction for Burlan; and Best Sound Design, for Ricardo Zollmer.

Scripted by Burlan and Ana Carolina Marinho, the film centers on Maria (Marcélia), a woman looking for her son who may have been murdered by military police during an action in the village where they live, who embarks on a journey in search of that son.

A MÃE is produced by Bela Filmes, and the feature is co-produced by Filmes da Garoa and Cup Filmes. Distribution is by Cup Filmes. The film made its world premiere at the Malaga Film Festival last March.