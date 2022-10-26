The names of the four people that Renato sent messages at the press conference!

Renato went to the press conference and sent a message to the leaders who don’t know about football and who ended up letting Grêmio fall to the Second Division. And, even though President Romildo is responsible for everything, it was not the coach’s target for him.

According to people from behind the scenes, Renato had three names in mind when he talked about people who don’t understand football. Here they:

Claudio Oderich – At the time of his dismissal, the manager went to the press and openly criticized the coach’s work. It’s obvious that he was hurt by that. Even without being directly responsible for the locker room, one of the guys is him.

Paulo Luz – The former football vice-president, who even reached the final of the Copa do Brasil, is seen as an example of a person who doesn't understand football and, even so, held the position of boss in the locker room.

Dennis Abrahão – An important part of the relegation and reorganization of the Serie B squad, everyone knew that Renato would only return if he left. That is what happened. Both do not work together.

These are the three names that leaked from people behind the scenes indicating that Renato was thinking of them when he gave his messages.

Even so, I received another relevant information, which Renato also spoke about the future of Grêmio. After all, he remembers that the next president needs to put those who understand football, in 2023.

And here comes another person. From what I’ve been told, Renato knows that one of the candidates is waving a football vice president who has been to the Arena recently as a director and didn’t do well. Or at least Renato doesn’t like it. Hence high light also went to that name.

I got the name of the vice and I know which candidate he is dealing with. However, in order not to give a political roll or gain to anyone, it was not to talk about names at this time, but this is also talked about in the club.

