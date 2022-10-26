The secrets revealed by the islands of garbage formed in the oceans

October 25, 2022 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images photo caption, Much of the garbage that reaches the oceans stays close to the coast and ends up being brought back to land.

Reach Penaflor has a quest.

Since 2009, he has worked together with the River Warriors group, which is dedicated to cleaning up the estuaries that flow into the Pasig River, which runs through the largest urban area in the Philippines – the metropolitan region of capital of the country, Manila, known for its noxious odors. Scientists say that the Pasig is the river that most contributes to the pollution of the marine environment.

When the cleanup began, there was so much solid garbage in the water that it had to be removed manually. Volunteer women waded through the polluted waters, barely wearing protective clothing, before dredging could begin.

“They had to dig deep to get things out, using only gloves for protection”, recalls Penaflor. “I decided to go to work with them and I only managed for half a day. I couldn’t stop scratching and I couldn’t get rid of that bad smell.”

Penaflor and his colleagues are aware of the dubious reputation of the Pasig River and the Herculean task of trying to change that situation. The Philippines is one of the biggest generators of marine pollution in Asia – and, perhaps surprisingly, most of that waste ends up near the coast.

Britta Denise Hardesty, principal ocean and atmosphere research scientist at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO, Australia’s national research body), says there are many misconceptions surrounding waste that we see in the ocean.

There are places where we can see garbage floating in our line of sight, but in others, ocean currents can carry the material out to sea and cause it to accumulate in plastic soups in distant locations, such as the Great Garbage Patch. of the Pacific, between Hawaii and the west coast of the United States.

Credit, alamy photo caption, Plastic fragments that do not reach the open sea can float around for years, serving as a shelter for marine life.

Much has been said about the Pacific Patch, but it is just one of the gyres – circulating ocean currents – that move along the planet’s oceans in an endless circle.

The gyres are part of an “ocean conveyor belt” driven by currents that move along the surface of the oceans, flowing clockwise in the north and counterclockwise in the south. And because the currents also behave like huge whirlpools, they end up pushing fragments closer to the center, where they can accumulate in higher concentrations, due to reduced wind and wave action.

Britta Baechler, senior manager of ocean plastics research at the environmental organization Ocean Conservancy, says that “in all, there are five major ocean gyres.”

“All five gyres are large systems of circular ocean currents that accumulate floating objects, including plastics,” she explains, but “the North Pacific Gyre is the most researched ocean gyre, and we know less about the other four.” The other gyres are in the South Pacific, the North and South Atlantic and the Indian Ocean, in addition to several other smaller gyres.

“What’s important to know or observe is that most of the plastic or waste lost to the environment doesn’t end up in these pockets,” says Hardesty. “It doesn’t go into the middle of the ocean. Most of our fragments actually get stuck in coastal vegetation on land.”

In fact, most of the fragments that can be found in the ocean are already there. At least half come from fishing vessels entering and leaving international waters and include lost or abandoned fishing gear and nets. Then comes the material that was transported by the ocean and ended up being lost at sea.

The World Maritime Transport Council estimates that, on average, 1,382 containers are lost every year due to strong winds and high tides. But that number could be much higher, as container losses swept off ships are only reported when they are known to be carrying hazardous materials.

Credit, alamy photo caption, The plastic that is left adrift breaks down into smaller microplastics, which have been found in beach sand all over the world.

One of the best-known container losses of the 20th century involved more than 29,000 bath toys, including toy ducks, turtles, frogs and beavers, shipped from China to the United States in 1992. These ducks later made the news when they began appear on beaches across the United States – and continued to be found for more than two decades after the incident.

It may seem like good news, but not everything is positive.

Hardesty explains that if there are hundreds of tons of garbage moving through the ocean, other floating products could still reach the coastal zone, which extends up to about 8 km from the coast. And from there, a combination of winds, currents and waves can destroy the garbage and carry the fragments thousands of kilometers away from their point of origin.

“We know [por exemplo] that there are objects that traveled from Japan to the west coast of the United States in less than a year after the tsunami [de 2011] carried large objects like motorcycles and floating docks across the Pacific Ocean in a year or two,” she recalls.

It is mainly the floating objects carried by ocean currents that could end up being part of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which was first presented by American oceanographer Curtis Ebbesmeyer in 1997. He spent decades studying and tracking fragments in the ocean, until he described the spot as one of the “most important geological points” on the planet.

Why plastic?

Pollution of the oceans has caused the gyres to become floating masses in the form of a soup of microplastics, resulting from the physical decomposition that begins as soon as the plastic escapes into the sea.

Heavier organic materials such as wood and metals can degrade or sink to the bottom of the sea. But plastic breaks down near the surface as a physical reaction to abrasion, prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays, and degradation from prolonged contact with water.

The decomposition of larger pieces of plastic into smaller fragments or pieces, due to their exposure to physical forces such as wind or waves, creates the microplastics that infest our oceans today.

Studies have shown that these pieces can measure less than a third of a millimeter and make up up to 60% of floating plastic debris in the North Pacific Gyre. But it’s not known exactly how much plastic ends up accumulating at the center of the gyres.

Between 2016 and 2017, the US-based Algalita Marine Research Foundation explored the South Pacific. She sampled the South Pacific Subtropical Gyre and found what they believed to be high concentrations of plastic debris, but their amounts were not revealed.

The foundation wasn’t sure if those concentrations were above normal levels. So they sought to obtain more data to study what could be a huge error in estimating the amount of plastic currently found in the planet’s oceans.

Credit, Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images photo caption, Plastic waste can be dangerous for endangered marine animals like turtles

Prior to that study in 2014, gyres were believed to have only 200 to 600 g of plastic waste per square kilometer. But currently, Baechler says, “Existing research indicates that other gyres can accumulate much less plastic waste compared to the North Pacific Gyre.”

Sampling concluded, for example, that the average amount of plastic in the South Pacific Gyre is 26,898 particles per square kilometer. And, on average, there are 20,328 items per square kilometer in the North Atlantic subtropical gyre, compared to more than 700,000 particles per square kilometer found in the North Pacific.

While the United Nations Environment Program estimates that there are 75 to 199 million tonnes of plastic in the oceans today, there is no way to be sure how much of this plastic is making its way into the gyres, as a large percentage is trapped near shores.

Hardesty says the amount of plastic found in the oceans has kept pace with global plastic production and is increasing by 1.5 to 2% every year.

“We are finding more and more plastic in the oceans,” she says. “And since these gyres or accumulation areas are where the plastic aggregates are gathering, it’s quite reasonable to watch and think and hope that, yes, we’re seeing an increase in plastic in these accumulation areas as well, the main gyres.”

The surface of these garbage gyres can be an unpleasant sight, but what worries researchers most is what happens underneath.

“One study sampled the surface of the North Pacific Gyre over a period of 22 years (1986-2008) and concluded that despite the continued increase in global plastic production and disposal, the concentration of plastic fragments in that region had not increased,” says Baechler.

“This could be because floating plastic doesn’t stay on the surface forever. It turned out that floating plastic fragments that gather in the gyre also sink through the water column, all the way to the bottom of the sea,” she explains.

As this happens, several studies now show that these plastics are entering the marine ecosystem, where they are not only ingested but also inhaled by animals, including seabirds, fish and turtles.

‘Immense impacts’

Plastics roaming the oceans that don’t decompose also have the ability to travel the world like toy ducks. They also allow microbes and other marine organisms to move from one region to another, inadvertently transporting species to regions where they can become invasive.

There are also the threats posed by lost fishing nets, which can capture marine life.

“Many objects do enormous damage to wildlife,” says Hardesty. “Soft plastics are easily ingested by animals and have a huge negative impact on marine mammals, sea birds and turtles.”

“But lost or abandoned fishing nets are really problematic because they catch wildlife and continue to fish indiscriminately. Animals swim into these lost nets, get stuck and die,” she adds. And because the fragments are now very intertwined with marine life, it’s difficult to remove them from the gyres.

“Cleaning up plastic waste directly from the North Pacific Gyre is a very difficult task,” says Baechler. “The fastest and most economical thing is to reduce or remove the flow of waste [na fonte, em terra] well before it hits the ocean and enters the whirlpools.”

This adds to the importance of the work of Reach Penaflor and his Rio Warriors, as well as Baechler’s Ocean Conservancy organization.