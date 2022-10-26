the ultimate list of freaks

Here’s a list of the biggest freaks of the most ~very crazy~ couple in Hollywood… Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly!

@nicolybastos_| Published on 8/2/2022 at 5:30 pm – Updated on 8/5/2022 at 5:34 pm

They may have met on planet Earth in 2020, but their relationship Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox it is so peculiar that we can say that it is totally out of this world. Since going public, the couple has been serving a lot of subject – especially those that go to a more bizarre side… REALLY. How to drink each other’s blood and more. While Hollywood is full of real yo-yo breakups and relationships, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are firm, strong and a lot crazy.

HFTV brings together the couple’s biggest oddities – so far. Relationship goal?

HOLE IN THE LOOK 👀

Megan Fox went viral through a text message she shared on her social media. The conversation took place between her and her stylist, who seemed to provide her with a blue jumpsuit to wear while in Vegas.

In the text, Megan shared a photo of the outfit and wrote: “Was that blue outfit expensive because we just got a hole in the crotch so we could have sex?”. Fox was in Las Vegas to participate in the Billboard Music Awards with MGK. Taking it completely in stride, the likely stylist replied: “I hate you. I’ll fix it”.

A MYSTIC BEGINNING 🔮

There’s the story of how they met at a party, where Megan is said to have said, “You smells like weed”and MGK replied: “I am marijuana”, then disappearing. They say they literally couldn’t see each other’s faces at that first moment…

“I think we weren’t even allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to meet that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were pulling us away from each other because you literally had no face, like that Spirited Away thing. It’s hard to see his face in general, but he actually had no face that night.”

STABBED BY LOVE 🔪

Can Machine Gun Kelly’s love for Megan Fox even bleed…literally? The artist was at The Tonight Show (dressed in a T-shirt of the loved one, it is worth mentioning) presented by Jimmy Fallonwhere he said he ended up “stabbing” himself to try to impress her at the beginning of their relationship.

“Do you know how you throw it up and should you catch it? I looked at her and I was like, ‘Look at this‘” he said, referring to a knife, trying to impress Fox. Then, however, he stabbed the object in his hand.And then the next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Hey, I need stitches real quick.

Help!

DID YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS? 🙇

Megan Fox wanted to know as much as possible about Machine Gun Kelly when they started dating… no doubt it was off limits! In an interview with AND! news, the actress recalled that, in one of the first conversations she had with the musician, she asked if he was breastfed by his mother. The explanation? She believes it’s a “great question” to ask when meeting someone. “It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament. So I ask you things like that”.

Who found the trend?!

SCENES WITH MEGAN FOX? I’M INSIDE! 🥰

The singer made the revelation in a recent interview on talk show in Drew Barrymore when remembering the first time he talked to the actress.

“We were shooting a movie. Ironically, the only reason I did the production was because they were like, ‘You have scenes with Megan Fox.’ And I said, ‘I’m going to do this movie.””

MGK further explained that he had a hunch that Megan would strike up some conversation if he waited outside the trailer, backstage.“My instinct is always right and I’m grateful for that because for some reason I knew she would invite me to lunch”said.

“Then all of a sudden someone came up and said, ‘Megan wants to know if you’d like to have lunch in her trailer. And I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m so surprised. Yes definitely’. So I went there and she asked: ‘How do you feel?’ I replied: ‘I am lost’. And she said, ‘Well, let’s find you'”.

HELL GIRL (AND REAL) 🩸

It’s always time to revive Hell Girl (2009), isn’t it, hollyweird? Megan Fox, the great protagonist, did it in the best way possible. First, she shared that she and her lover drank each other’s blood at the time of their engagement.

“Somehow, a year and a half later, having been through hell together and laughing more than I ever thought possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all previous lives, and as in all lives this will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

In an interview with Glamou UK, Fox clarified a few things…

“I think saying we’re drinking each other’s blood makes people think we’re using those huge goblets, like in Game of Thrones. But, yes, we drink each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops. And we just consume it in ritual situations or the like.”.

She even assured that the whole situation is ~controlled~.

“It’s well controlled. We only take a small amount and drink it. He’s so much more intense and dramatic, he would be willing to open his chest with a piece of glass and be like, ‘take my soul'”.

So okay, right?

