STOCKHOLM — Thieves attack on city roads Sweden countryside, usually between midnight and 3am. They employ brute force, sometimes using a hacksaw or smashing through the cabinets that contain their loot: high-tech speed-monitoring cameras.

After a brief break in September, thefts reoccurred, police are currently investigating a total of 160 cases. It could cost upwards of $22,000 to replace each camera and repair the damage.

The motive for the robberies is a mystery. Could it be thieves specializing in high-tech equipment stealing a hard-to-obtain product? Or drivers who like to put their feet up, fed up with Big Brother monitoring, catching them in the midst of the solitude of the interior roads?

A car on a road near SŠvsjš, Sweden, as seen on August 6, 2014. There are more than 2,300 cameras scattered along the country’s roads. Photograph: Alexander Mahmoud / NYT

This is perhaps the most intriguing theory that has circulated in local reports: the cameras could be used on military drones from the Russia in the midst of their difficulties with equipment in the war with ukraine.

Eva Lundberg, national coordinator of the camera traffic monitoring system at Trafikverket, the national transport agency, said whoever is stealing the speed cameras destroyed 70 units in eight days in late August across Stockholm Counties. and Uppsala.

“Then in September, the thefts stopped completely,” she said, adding that the second wave started in mid-October.

The pole-mounted cabinets contain a flash, radar, a processor and the valuable camera. “They only take the camera,” Lundberg said. “They act very quickly.”

Sweden started installing traffic monitoring cameras in 2006 along rural roads where speed limits fluctuate between 70 and 90 km/h. There are currently 2,300 speed monitoring cameras installed across the country. Drivers photographed at speeds beyond the limit receive fines in the mail.

The theory that the war in Ukraine could be motivating the robberies is linked to Russia’s acute shortage of critical military components as the country faces crippling sanctions over technologies.

Lars Wilderang, a military writer and blogger, speculated that sanctions may be forcing Russia to find creative solutions to obtain components for military equipment such as drones. “Thieves come from one place, but the fences come from another,” he said. “No one does this kind of systematic theft of this magnitude unless someone is ordering the products.”

Until the recent waves of thefts occurred, the worst thing that happened to these security cameras was that they became the target of occasional incidents of vandalism, carried out by “someone angry because they got a speeding ticket,” said Jonas Eronen, a spokesperson for the company. police in Region Mitt, where three counties were affected. Vandals would typically attack newly installed units by “covering the lenses with spray paint or dropping them,” he said.

“But in recent weeks, someone has been systematically breaking into the cabinets that protect the equipment and stealing their contents, taking the cameras and dumping the rest in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene,” he said.

Eronen said an international criminal network could be behind the robberies. Swedish police have long fought similar crime waves, in which groups of thieves from abroad target certain types of goods: boat engines, car catalytic converters, GPS units or even horse saddles. The thieves then take the items out of the country to sell them.

“Swedish banquet has a different meaning for these gangs,” said Eronen.

Crimes are difficult to solve, because by the time the police are called, thieves have usually fled to another region or left the country. But the police do not rule out the possibility of participation by local criminals, he added.

As of Friday, the Swedish Police Authority was investigating 160 incidents of theft of speed monitoring cameras, the corporation’s press officer, Anna Engelbert, said in an email. “We cannot provide more information about these cases,” she said, citing the need to protect ongoing investigations.

But the exact purpose of the theft of these cameras has puzzled Trafikverket and the police. The custom Nikon cameras Sweden uses photograph drivers and license plates from 15 meters away. The lenses are out of focus at any other distance from the subject being photographed, Lundberg said. “It is not possible to adjust this focus, according to our supplier. At least not easily.” / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL