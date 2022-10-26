Today’s Afternoon Session (10/04) will show Four Lives of a Dog

Globo will air at the Afternoon Session this Tuesday (4), after the re-presentation of the soap opera Chocolate com Pimenta, the dramatic comedy Quatro Vidas de Um Cachorro. Released in January 2017, the feature stars Dennis Quaid, KJ Apa, Peggy Lipton and Britt Robertson and is directed by Lasse Hallstrom. The screenplay, based on the book A Dogs Purpose, by W. Bruce Camaron, was written by Cathryn Michon. The film will air at around 3:30 pm, Brasília time.

Distributed by Universal Pictures, the film tells the story of a dog who dies and reincarnates several times on Earth. Despite meeting new people and living several adventures with his new owners, he will keep the dream of meeting Ethan, his first tutor, who ended up becoming his great love and best friend for life. With an estimated budget of $22 million, the film was a box office phenomenon and racked up more than $196 million while playing in theaters around the world.

Despite the good reception from the public, which made the production win a sequel two years later, Four Lives of a Dog didn’t have the approval of most of the specialized critics. The Afternoon Session movie was liked by only 33% of users on the platform Rotten Tomatoes, who came to a consensus that the film is “a strange mix of sugary feeling and canine suffering”. On Metacritic, the film has a score of 43 out of 100 possible points, which indicates the presence of mostly average reviews.