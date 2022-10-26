Tottenham vs Sporting Lisbon – Live – Champions League

GOAL CANCELLED BY VAR: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) scores, but the goal is ruled out following a VAR review.
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sporting CP 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the center of the goal.
Attempt missed. Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is high. Assisted by Manuel Ugarte.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal attempted a deep pass that found Harry Kane offside.