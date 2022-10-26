Trick reveals messages that have already been deleted on WhatsApp

If you have already received a message on the Whatsapp and before you could see it was erased by contact, you can tell the situation is a little uncomfortable. Usually, this makes the person angry and even curious to know what the content was.

The good news is that there is a trick that can help you see what a friend or family member sent you but then deleted. See what this tip is and how to use it below.

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

To retrieve and read messages that have been deleted on the Whatsapp, the user must download the WARM app, available for Android and iOS. In short, this feature works automatically, quite a lot is tied to the number.

In the first access, it will be necessary to grant some information and allow the application to have access to some mobile features. Once this is done, the tool will be enabled and ready to use.

Through the platform, in addition to messages that have already been deleted, the user can recover photos, videos and even stickers. However, it is important to note that the application is not official from Meta.

In this way, it is possible for the original WhatsApp system to recognize the trick and penalize the user. Account suspension is one of the consequences. So, if you decide to download and install the app, know that you are taking some risk.

React to messages with any emoji

It was recently released to the Whatsapp a new option to react to messages using any emoji. The feature is an update from the previous version, which limited the use of only six figures.

In addition to being able to react to a message, whether text, photo, video, audio or file, with any emoji, the user will also be able to use different skin tones according to the capacity of the sticker.

To check if the news has reached you, just press for a few seconds on a message. If a ‘+’ sign appears as a seventh option, it means that the feature is already available in your app.

On the button, you can select the desired emoji or even search for the magnifying glass icon. As usual, the functionality is being released gradually, so it is possible that it will take a while to arrive on your device.