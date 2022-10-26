Tuesday (25) is marked by a solar eclipse; see photos

A partial solar eclipse marked the morning of this Tuesday (25). The peak of the phenomenon occurred around 8 am (Brasilia time) and was visible in parts of Europe, West Asia and Northeast Africa. The best place to follow the phenomenon was Russia, where solar coverage reached 79%.

Those who had the chance to watch the show used social media to share clicks of the moment. Check the best photos from solar eclipse:

Hayatımızda bazen önemli olaylar yaşıyoruz. Bugün de öyle bir şey yaşadık 🙃 aşama aşama tutulma anları #gunestutulmasi #SolarEclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/evGh3ubJWq — dolunayadam 🌕 (@dolunayadam) October 25, 2022

Solar Eclipse Of October 25, 2022.

The Sun was Partially Eclipsed By the Moon Today.💙

Hope you’d love these shots🙏🥺#SolarEclipse #SolarEclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/OyU3UnDsfN — Malik Naveed Photography (@NaveedGraphy) October 25, 2022

How does a solar eclipse happen

At the moment of the eclipse, the Moon is positioned exactly between the Earth and the Sun, preventing the rays of the star from reaching the planet. Therefore, darkness occurs, turning day into night for a few minutes.

This Tuesday’s phenomenon was considered “partial”, as the stars were not completely aligned. Because of this, there is a part of the Sun that is still exposed, creating the famous “cookie bite” effect.

upcoming eclipses

This was the last solar eclipse of the year. The next one should happen on April 20, 2023, but it won’t be visible from Earth either. Those in Australia, Antarctica and Southeast Asia will have a privileged position.

But a year from now, on October 14, 2023, an annular eclipse, also known as a ring of fire, should occur. The Moon will not be close enough to Earth to hide the entire star, creating only a dark spot in its center. For the happiness of Brazilians, this can be observed from the country.

We also have lunar eclipses, which can be seen from anywhere in the world. The next one should take place in two weeks, on the 8th of November. Check out other astronomical events expected in 2022.