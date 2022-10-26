Ukraine: Battle for Kherson will be ‘heaviest’ of war

Oleksy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Wednesday that the “heaviest battle of the war” is at hand, in what will be the dispute for control of the strategic city of Kherson.

“The heaviest of battles for Kherson lies ahead. It’s still hard to talk about his release prospects, because they [os russos] are doing everything to strengthen their grouping,” said Arestovych in an interview with YouTube’s Feygin Live program.

“They made an inhuman effort to make this happen,” he added.

+ Germany and EU announce ‘new Marshall Plan’ for Ukraine

Kherson was the first city to fall to Russia and is the largest under its control. Local authorities, installed by Moscow, warned of an imminent Ukraine attempt to retake the regional capital and ordered civilians to leave Kherson.

Kiev says administrative services and financial institutions are being removed from the city as the Russian army attacks.

Continues after advertising

“With Kherson, everything is clear. They are resupplying, strengthening the grouping there. Nobody will give up. They are moving their soldiers with the full intention of defeating us,” added Arestovych.

+ Russia is accused of cutting off Ukraine’s water supply

The southern Kherson region is a crucial front in the war, and in recent weeks a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made inroads west of the Dnipro River into the area.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian government said its forces were maintaining their defensive line in the south, although “some offensive actions are being carried out” in Kherson’s direction.

+ Russia takes thousands of children from Ukraine and brings them to the country

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian TV that “there are battles going on” in the area.

“The General Staff organizes defensive actions, within which some offensive actions are carried out,” Maliar said. “But you can see from the news that over the last week, the intensity of events on the front lines has eased a little bit and we are actually on active defense.”