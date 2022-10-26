understand what could be happening

This Tuesday, October 25th, the account “Meu Gov.br” started showing the Bad Gateway error 502. As a result, the platform does not allow access to various websites linked to government services, such as Inep and Social Security.

With the bug, it is not possible, for example, to ask for the Auxílio Brasil Payroll Loan. In addition, it is also not possible to access the main information about the National High School Exam (ENEM).

According to data from Google Trends, the tool that monitors the main searches made on Google, there was a sudden increase in searches for terms such as: “502 bad gateway”; “gov.br account”; and “gov.br”.

In some tests carried out by the TechTudo team, when trying to log in to the Gov.br website, the password used appeared to be wrong, although it was correct. When selecting the “Recover password” option, the site took a long time to load. And after loading, it opened a page with “Error 502 Bad Gateway” message.

The bug, in short, is a communication failure between the site’s servers and, because it is linked to the Gov.br account, it ends up affecting access to most of the Brazilian government’s digital services.

Next, learn more about and see what those responsible for the platform say. After all, how long will it be like this? Follow up!

Error 502 Bad Gateway – Gov.br

Through Twitter, the TechTudo team made contact with the Government’s servers to understand what caused the failure and if there is a fix for it. But so far, no response has been received. It is possible, however, that the error is linked to the new wave of payments from Auxílio Brasil, available from this Tuesday (35th) to the program’s beneficiaries.

Furthermore, it is important to note that the use of apps that request government credentials – such as Meu INSS, for example – is also affected by the bug. In addition, some users on Twitter reported having their account blocked after login attempts. Below, find out what is being said on the networks about the 502 bad gateway error in the Gov.br account.

Damaged Enem Confirmation Card?

The registration confirmation card for the National High School Exam (Enem) 2022, which contains the test location, can be accessed since last Monday (24), on the website of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

Access, however, presents a certain instability in the gov.br platform, affecting the 3,396,632 subscribers to this year’s edition. The website, in turn, informs that a maintenance carried out by the Ministry of Economy on the gov.br platform interfered with access to the Participant’s Page. Finally, to access the document on the Inep website, the candidate needs to log into the gov.br system, a platform that unifies Brazilian data.

