Venice Film Festival: Hugh Jackman, Ana de Armas and Laura Dern shine on the 8th day of the event | fashion & beauty

O Venice Festival, one of the biggest in the cinematography industry, arrives in its last days, but continues to bring incredible looks paraded by renowned actors. On this eighth day of the event, Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby were some of the highlights there. Check out!
Always beautiful, Ana de Armas arrived at the Festival to promote the film “Blonde”, in which she plays Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas arrives at the Venice Film Festival — Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
After appearing on the Festival’s red carpet this Tuesday, 6/9, Tilda Swinton returns to parade there, now wearing Alaïa.
Tilda Swinton on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival — Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Oscar-nominated actress bet on a Valentino FW22 Couture.
Vanessa Kirby at the Venice Film Festival — Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images
Afterwards, Vanessa appeared wearing a second sparkly dress, also Valentino.
Vanessa Kirby on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival — Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage
The Oscar winner arrived at the Festival in a Gabriela Hearst dress.
Laura Dern at the Venice Film Festival — Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Then, she bet on an Armani Privé look for the red carpet of the event.
Laura Dern on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival — Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images
The Australian actor arrived for the premiere of his new movie, “The Son”.
Hugh Jackman arrives at the Venice Film Festival — Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images
The actor bet on a shiny suit to stand out in Venice.
Noah Jupe arrives at the Venice Film Festival — Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Francesca Versace and Saint Versace
Francesca Versace and Santo Versace on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival — Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images