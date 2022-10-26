Viewers Demand Warning Insertion in New Mila Kunis Film Over ‘Trigger’ – Monet

+



Mila Kunis in a scene from A Very Lucky Girl (2022) (Photo: Playback)

Viewers of the new film by actress Mila Kunis took to social media to demand that a “trigger alert” be included before production begins. ‘One Lucky Girl’ (2022) adapts the book of the same name by writer Jessica Knoll and shows actor Ashton Kutcher’s wife in the role of a journalist gang-rape victim and survivor of a terrorist attack.

Also produced by Kunis, the film directed by Mike Barker is rated for 18+. Still, people who watched the work lamented the lack of warnings regarding its extremely graphic content.

Mila Kunis (Photo: Getty Images)

“Great job the lack of trigger alerts in ‘The Very Lucky Girl,’” joked one person on Twitter. The same viewer later warned: “A warning to all who are going to see, there is a very graphic sexual abuse scene in the film.”

“They made a huge mistake not including a massive trigger alert in ‘One Lucky Girl’,” lamented another viewer on Twitter. “For everyone who is going to watch ‘The Very Lucky Girl,’ know that there are scenes of abuse not alerted by the producers,” warned a third.

Another person wrote: “Didn’t include the trigger warning, but I will. DO NOT watch ‘The Very Lucky Girl’ if you only know about the school attack scene. There is an extremely graphic scene of abuse in the film.”

Mila Kunis and the film’s producers have yet to publicly comment on the criticism surrounding the graphic content scenes and the absence of a trigger alert at the beginning of the film. Watch the production trailer below: