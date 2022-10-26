Vivo announces Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 with adaptable themes, CPU tweaks and more

The Chinese manufacturer vivo has just announced the new Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The update arrives with a design based on Material You with interesting adaptations, in addition to new memory and CPU management options.
Starting with the look, Funtouch OS now supports icons and apps with Material You colors, thus ensuring a minimalist look for the system.
There’s even a new feature to pin apps to the screen, which can come in handy when someone asks to borrow your phone. With it, you keep an application pinned to the screen, thus preventing the person from having access to other smartphone apps.
Speaking of privacy, Funtouch OS 13 also comes with an option to hide photos from the gallery and the iManager app, which lets you manage advanced phone settings in just one place.
Among the available options are:
- Application usage time monitoring;
- Define how many apps can remain in the background;
- CPU frequency and thermal adjustments;
- Close active apps with one tap;
Other features also include new improved support for editing videos and photos with volume adjustments, saturation controls, white balance, contrast, brightness and much more with gestures.
release schedule
In total, there will be more than 50 devices updated with Funtouch OS 13, which is still in beta. See below the list released by vivo with the smartphones that will receive the update:
Already received the update in September 2022
From November 2022
From December 2022
Beginning of 2023
It is worth mentioning that vivo has also released a preliminary list of the iQOO sub-brand devices that will receive the update. This list is being updated today with more details:
It was updated at the end of September 2022
End of October 2022
November 2022
December 2022
January 2023
know more
