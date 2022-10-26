where to watch, schedule, lineups and referee

Corinthians and Fluminense face each other at 21:45 (Brasília time) today (26), at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. It’s an important game in the race for a direct spot in the next Libertadores.

Corinthians is in fourth place with 57 points, two ahead of Fluminense, so the match is worth the fourth position in the championship.

where to watch

The match is broadcast by Rede Globo on open TV (all over Brazil) and also on the Premiere channel, on pay-per-view. O UOL Score tracks the game in real time.

Stadium and time

Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, at 21:45 (from Brasília).

lineups

CORINTHIANS: Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Maycon, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Mateus Vital, Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes. Technician: Vitor Pereira

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Manoel, Nino and Calegari; André, Martinelli, Yago Felipe and Ganso; Arias and Cano. Coach: Fernando Diniz. Technician: Fernando Diniz

embezzlement

Fluminense does not have Marrony, Pineida, Matheus Ferraz and Luan Freitas (injured). Corinthians does not have Adson (injured) or Yuri Alberto (suspended after expulsion).

Arbitration

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

auxiliaries : Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Latest results

Both teams played classics in the last round: Corinthians beat Santos 1-0 at Vila Belmiro, and Fluminense sought a 2-2 draw against Botafogo at Maracanã.