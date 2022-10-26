Will Black Adam be in Suicide Squad 3? know more

Black Adam includes several connections to the Suicide Squad, and may have established the team’s third film.

The two characters’ appearances paved the way for another big reveal, as Black Adam ended up being imprisoned in a newly revealed Task Force X prison under the Arctic. Only a small part of the film’s ending takes place in this new location, but it may have established the story of Suicide Squad 3.

Black Adam is far from the only powerful character in the DC Universe stuck on the spot. His time at the base shows countless other prisoners of Task Force X. While it is only through Doctor Fate’s powers that Black Adam escapes, the moment is proof enough that these prisoners of Task Force X could escape.

This is the perfect story for James Gunn count in Suicide Squad 3 (or even in Amanda Waller’s series on HBO Max). Some of the more powerful prisoners could also break free, giving the Suicide Squad trouble cleaning up the mess.

Considering it’s a prison meant to house DC’s most dangerous villains, Suicide Squad 3 could utilize various deadly threats. The film may reveal that former Squad members such as Deadshot or Crocodile are now trapped there, while Deathstroke could also be one of the inmates.

the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could even leave Black Manta under the control of Task Force X. The DC Extended Universe could even have the Cheetah return after the events of Wonder Woman 1984 and with his powers restored.

Clear, Suicide Squad 3 could also use Task Force X prisoners to introduce a host of new villains. Popular DC villains like Captain Cold, Clayface, Bane, Vandal Savage and Reverse-Flash could easily be in prison.

With black adam setting the history of Suicide Squad 3there is a chance that Dwayne Johnson appear next. One of the original ideas for The Suicide Squad included Black Adam as a villain, but that was before James Gunn took control of the franchise.

It is clear that Amanda Waller sees Black Adam as a threat. This would allow an appearance of the anti-hero in Suicide Squad 3 would be quite natural, especially if the team’s new lineup is successful in capturing the escaped prisoners.

