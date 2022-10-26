Will Taylor Swift launch a partnership with Selena Gomez? understand rumor

Taylor Swift launching partnership with Selena Gomez? That’s what clues from the singer’s new clip indicate… come see all about it!

The fans think Taylor Swift is referencing Selena Gomez in your latest music video. Is she laying the groundwork for a future collaboration? Everyone probably knows that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are best friends, so it would make a lot of sense to do something together, professionally, after such a long time, wouldn’t it?

Fans went into a frenzy on Twitter as theories began to emerge, with clues convincing the idea that the two pop icons could join forces!

Taylor is already well known for her mania for putting clues to future work in everything she can. Your video clip of ‘Bejeweled’ is full of easter eggs that apparently point to ‘Speak Now‘ being the next re-recorded album release… but that’s still not all.

Now, the Swifties believe they’ve uncovered more hints buried within the new release, and they have everything to do with their best friend, Selena.

In the new clip, the singer remained wearing a body with colorful jewels and fans soon noticed that the set is very similar to one that Selena wore around 2011, in the video for ‘Love You Like A Love Song’. stop there!

Taylor is also seen dressed in a Marie Antoinette costume, with white hair, dust-covered skin, and ruffled sleeves. Selena Gomez appears dressing exactly like this in her own video. There’s also the fact that Gomez’s record dates from the same time as the release of Speak Now. Who else wants a partnership between the two in the re-recording of the project?

Finally, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that in Taylor’s Cinderella-inspired story, she’s fixing a sparkly blue dress that looks like the one Selena wore to the 2016 GRAMMY, where the two were photographed together on the red carpet, including.

If we know Taylor – and we think we do – the similarities don’t seem like mere coincidence…

And you, hollyweird, what do you think?

