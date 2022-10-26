Windows Dev Kit 2023 is another step by Microsoft towards PCs with Snapdragon – Tecnoblog

THE Microsoft started this Tuesday (25) sales of the Windows Dev Kit 2023. Formerly known as Project Volterra, the machine is a mini-PC with a Snapdragon and Windows 11. As the name implies, the idea is for developers to use the device for work and take their applications and software to the Arm architecture.

