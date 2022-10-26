With elimination, Barcelona repeat failure after 24 years

Without even having entered the field, Barcelona are already eliminated from the Champions League with a round to spare. In this way, the Catalan club repeats a sad series after 24 years.

With Inter Milan’s 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen, no result matters more to Barça in the match against Bayern Munich, as they will not reach the points of the Italian team.

Xavi Hernández’s men are in third place in Group C. With that, the Spaniards are leaving the Champions League in the group stage for the second time in a row – in the last Champions League they were also in 3rd –, something that has not happened at the club since 1998

In the 1997/98 edition, Barcelona finished last in the group, which they shared with Newcastle (3rd), PSV (2nd) and Dynamo Kiev (1st). In the following season, he finished 3rd, with Manchester United (2nd and later champions) and Bayern Munich (1st) qualifying.

To try not to repeat the failure of last season, this year Barcelona had strong reinforcements, such as Raphinha and Lewandowski. Despite this, the Catalans – who were unlucky enough to fall into the ‘group of death’, with Bayern, Inter and Viktoria Plzen – repeat their poor performance and will have to settle for the Europa League.