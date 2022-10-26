With state-of-the-art equipment, aesthetic clinic bets on technology to enhance beauty in Patos de Minas

That Patos de Minas is a granary of beautiful people is undeniable. With each passing day, people are more vain and worrying about beauty and well-being. Thinking about it, an entrepreneur decided to open an aesthetic clinic with the most modern in the market. Floresça landed in the corn capital and promises to transform not only the body, but people’s lives and self-esteem. The clinic still has unmissable promotions in the opening month.





According to Maria Eduarda, owner of Floresça Estética Avançada, the clinic was fully prepared to offer the best in the aesthetics segment for the most demanding customers. “Every corner here has been prepared with great care, so that our customers feel at home,” she said. In addition, Maria Eduarda pointed out that Floresça has a team of extremely qualified professionals such as beauticians, physiotherapists, biomedical professionals, among others.







Floresça works with LED hair removal, localized fat, botox, facials, cryolipolysis, cellulite treatments and much more. According to Maria Eduarda, all these procedures have unmissable promotions. She pointed out that the flagship of the clinic is LED hair removal, which today has state-of-the-art equipment and in a way that will win over customers. “It’s also worth noting that our audience is both female and male,” she said.

Maria Eduarda explained that since she was a little girl she always wanted to work enhancing people’s beauty and that now she has realized a big dream of building her own clinic. “Since I was little, I’ve always had the dream of taking care of people and highlighting the most beautiful things about them and now I can materialize this dream through our clinic”, she concluded. Floresça, Estética Avançada, is located at Rua João XXllI, 46, in the Sobradinho neighborhood. The phone, which is landline and also whatsapp is 3030-3234. More information can also be found on the clinic’s instagram at @floresca_esteticaavancada

