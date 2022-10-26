‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94 after first bath in more than half a century

Amou Haji (Uncle Haji) sits in front of an open brick shack that villagers have built for him, on the outskirts of Dezhgah village in Dehram district of southwest Iran's Fars province, Dec. 2018

Amou Haji feared soap and water, according to local media

A hermit who became known by the press as “the dirtiest man in the world” has died aged 94, just months after taking his first bath in decades.

Amou Haji refused to use soap and water for over half a century, fearing it would make him sick.

The Iranian, who lived in the southern province of Fars, had shied away from previous attempts by residents to bathe him.

But, according to local media, he finally succumbed to the pressure and showered a few months ago.

