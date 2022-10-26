Xbox | Microsoft Rewards Now Allows Redemption of Spotify and Americanas Cards

Xbox users earn points by completing missions in the company’s loyalty program

THE Microsoft added new options for redeeming points from its loyalty program Microsoft Rewardswhich was formerly called Xbox Rewards. Players can now redeem points for gift cards from the Spotify and also from Americanas.com.

Covering several Microsoft areas and applications, the system is best known for offering points to Xbox platform users who complete missions in different games. O Xbox Game Pass it also offers exclusive missions that allow the consumer to accelerate the earning of these points.

Spotify and Americanas.com arrive to increase the range of Rewards offers, which already had several options available for redemption. The list of options includes Xbox Gift Card, Microsoft Gift Card, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Skype, Roblox and League of Legends.

There is also an option to donate the points to institutions such as AbleGamers Brasil, UNICEF, Save the Children, among others. Points can be redeemed on the official loyalty program page.

Spotify Premium Gift Card Redemption

4,100 Microsoft Rewards Points: Gift Card R$17

12,050 Microsoft Rewards Points: Gift Card R$50

24,150 Microsoft Rewards Points: Gift Card R$100

Redemption of Gift Card Americanas.com

4,850 Microsoft Rewards Points: Gift Card R$20

7,250 Microsoft Rewards Points: Gift Card R$30

24,150 Microsoft Rewards Points: Gift Card R$100

After the addition of the new cards, a curiosity caught the attention of the gamer community. retailer website. To purchase the same amount of Xbox Credit directly from the Rewards website costs 10,300 points.

Did you like the new redemption options? Do you often do missions to earn Microsoft Rewards points?

Source: Microsoft